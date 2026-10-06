The Nigeria Football Federation released a statement after the Super Eagles came from behind twice against Russia in an international friendly on Tuesday

Head Coach Éric Chelle handed nine players their international debuts in a heavily rotated squad designed to test Nigeria's competitive depth

A 19-year-old debutant and a substitute were among the goalscorers as Nigeria fought back in a dramatic second-half turnaround at Nizhny Novgorod

The Nigeria Football Federation has released a statement following the Super Eagles' 3-3 draw with Russia at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday, describing the performance as one that showed great character and commitment from a young Nigerian side.

The result was particularly encouraging given that Nigeria had just suffered a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau. Despite fielding a heavily rotated lineup, the three-time African champions twice came from behind to avoid defeat on Russian soil.

Nigeria held Russia to a 3-3 draw in Novgorod. Photo by Mikhail Shapaev.

Source: Instagram

Head Coach Éric Chelle used the match to expand his player pool, handing international debuts to five players in the starting lineup and nine in total.

As confirmed by NFF, only six members of the starting eleven had previously worn the Super Eagles jersey: Moses Simon, Kelechi Iheanacho, Benjamin Fredricks, Emmanuel Fernandez, Abdullahi Bewene, and Aderemi Adeoye.

Super Eagles fought for comeback

Iheanacho gave Nigeria a bright start, rifling home from the edge of the box in the 11th minute to put the visitors ahead. Russia hit back, however, and defensive errors allowed the hosts to take a 2-1 lead by half-time. They extended that advantage to 3-1 nine minutes after the restart, per RFS.

Nigeria's substitutions changed the tempo of the game. Umar Abdullahi came close to reducing the deficit in the 73rd minute after winning the ball high up the pitch, with Isaac James providing the groundwork for the chance.

Five minutes later, 19-year-old debutant Peter Edokpolor came off the bench and immediately made his mark, pulling it back to 3-2 in the 78th minute.

Akor Adams then completed the remarkable comeback in the 94th minute, levelling the score at 3-3 and capping off a spirited second-half display.

Chelle's side will next assemble for a crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier double-header against co-hosts Tanzania in November.

Source: Legit.ng