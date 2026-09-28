Voting for the 2026 Ballon d'Or closed on Monday, September 28, with the award ceremony set for October 26 in London

Mbappe ended the season as top scorer in both La Liga and the Champions League and broke the World Cup all-time scoring record

A French football journalist identified 3 obstacles standing between Mbappe and his first Ballon d'Or crown

Kylian Mbappe’s quest for a first Ballon d’Or crown has reached its final stage, but the Real Madrid forward may have more to overcome than his impressive numbers suggest.

Voting for the 2026 award officially closed on Monday, September 28, with the winner set to be announced at a ceremony in London on October 26.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe faces serious questions about whether his numbers alone are enough to secure the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photo by Ewen Gavet

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe produced one of the strongest individual campaigns of his career, finishing as the top scorer in both La Liga and the Champions League.

He also made history with France by becoming the all-time leading scorer at the World Cup, strengthening his case for the biggest individual prize in football. However, individual numbers may not be enough to convince voters this time around.

RMC Sport journalist Arthur Perrot believes the race is "wide open more than ever before" and has identified three major obstacles that could stand between Mbappe and the award he has long targeted, GOAL reports.

From Real Madrid's lack of major silverware to questions over his consistency and a growing battle with fellow French star Ousmane Dembele, Mbappe faces a complicated path to the Ballon d’Or.

Here are three reasons the Real Madrid superstar could miss out when the winner is revealed in London.

1. The absence of team trophies

Perrot described the lack of collective honours as the most damaging factor working against Mbappe.

"He made history this summer and became the all-time top scorer at the World Cup, and he produced an exceptional performance with Real Madrid, but he runs into three main obstacles that could deny him the dream," Perrot said.

Mbappe finished the season as the top scorer in La Liga and the Champions League, yet Real Madrid ended the campaign without a major trophy.

According to TNT Sports, Ballon d'Or voters have historically favoured players who combine individual brilliance with winning, and that combination eluded Mbappe this season.

Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph and Spain's World Cup victory shifted attention towards players who could point to silverware, opening the door for rivals such as Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal.

2. Questions over consistency

The second obstacle Perrot raised is the perception that Mbappe's level fluctuated across the season.

Critics argue that compared with Yamal and Dembele, who maintained a high and influential standard in the biggest matches,

Mbappe did not always deliver when it mattered most, despite his impressive scoring figures overall.

3. A French rivalry with Dembele

The third and perhaps most complicated obstacle is the tension between Mbappe and his compatriot Dembele.

Perrot noted that the contest has become "French-versus-French par excellence," with the PSG forward having a historic season that firmly placed him in the conversation.

French press reports indicate that the rivalry has spilled beyond the pitch.

Mbappe publicly declared himself the strongest candidate for the award, while Dembele pushed back, arguing he too had worked hard and deserved recognition despite not being widely considered a frontrunner at the start of the season.

The exchange created noticeable friction between the two, and reports suggest the rift has extended into the France national camp.

Perrot summed up the situation by noting that Mbappe is "undoubtedly" among the leading candidates, but the combination of missing titles, inconsistency concerns, and internal French conflict makes his path to a first Ballon d'Or far from straightforward when the winners are revealed in London next month.

2026 Ballon d'Or updated rankings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about the 2026 Ballon d’Or race, including the voting deadline and the leading contenders as Harry Kane tops predictions, with Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Rodri and Lionel Messi also among the favourites.

With voting set to close on Monday, September 28, the debate over who deserves the award is heating up. Mbappe and Yamal have publicly argued their cases, while the winner will be revealed at a ceremony in London on October 26.

Source: Legit.ng