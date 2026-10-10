Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Arsenal Beat Leeds
- Arsenal returned to Premier League action after the international break with a home win over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium
- The visitors took the lead early in the second half before two Arsenal goals turned the match around
- Opta's supercomputer gave Arsenal a better shot at the title following the result, with Manchester City still to play
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Arsenal ended their post-international break wait with a 2-1 victory over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium, moving themselves closer to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.
Leeds stunned the home side by taking the lead in the second half through James Justin, threatening to extend Arsenal's miserable run after a 3-0 defeat to Brighton before the international break.
Riccardo Calafiori pulled the Gunners level, and Bruno Guimaraes then completed the turnaround with the winning goal to give Arsenal all three points.
The result kept Arsenal in second place on the Premier League table, level on points with Manchester City but separated by goal difference. City had yet to play their own fixture, meaning the gap between the two sides could yet shift before the week was out.
Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner
The win carried significance beyond just the standings. According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer projections placed Arsenal's probability of winning the Premier League title at 46.92% following the victory, up from 44% before kick-off.
The improvement reflected how critical the result was in keeping the Gunners' championship ambitions alive heading into the next run of fixtures.
The victory came at a timely moment for Mikel Arteta's side. The 3-0 loss to Brighton had raised questions before the international break, and a home fixture against Leeds offered the Gunners an opportunity to restore confidence.
They did not make it straightforward, but ultimately delivered the result needed to stay in contention at the summit of English football.
Havertz’s miraculous recovery
Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta had doubts about Kai Havertz ahead of the game against Leeds due to a muscular problem.
However, the German forward passed a late fitness test and started the game and played more than an hour before making way for Viktor Gyokeres.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.