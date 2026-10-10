Arsenal returned to Premier League action after the international break with a home win over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium

The visitors took the lead early in the second half before two Arsenal goals turned the match around

Opta's supercomputer gave Arsenal a better shot at the title following the result, with Manchester City still to play

Arsenal ended their post-international break wait with a 2-1 victory over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium, moving themselves closer to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Leeds stunned the home side by taking the lead in the second half through James Justin, threatening to extend Arsenal's miserable run after a 3-0 defeat to Brighton before the international break.

Mikel Arteta celebrates after Arsenal beat Leeds United 2-1. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Riccardo Calafiori pulled the Gunners level, and Bruno Guimaraes then completed the turnaround with the winning goal to give Arsenal all three points.

The result kept Arsenal in second place on the Premier League table, level on points with Manchester City but separated by goal difference. City had yet to play their own fixture, meaning the gap between the two sides could yet shift before the week was out.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

The win carried significance beyond just the standings. According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer projections placed Arsenal's probability of winning the Premier League title at 46.92% following the victory, up from 44% before kick-off.

The improvement reflected how critical the result was in keeping the Gunners' championship ambitions alive heading into the next run of fixtures.

The victory came at a timely moment for Mikel Arteta's side. The 3-0 loss to Brighton had raised questions before the international break, and a home fixture against Leeds offered the Gunners an opportunity to restore confidence.

They did not make it straightforward, but ultimately delivered the result needed to stay in contention at the summit of English football.

Havertz’s miraculous recovery

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta had doubts about Kai Havertz ahead of the game against Leeds due to a muscular problem.

However, the German forward passed a late fitness test and started the game and played more than an hour before making way for Viktor Gyokeres.

Source: Legit.ng