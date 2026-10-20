Victor Osimhen is set to face LOSC Lille, his former club, in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday

Galatasaray have lost their first two matches of the 2026/27 Champions League campaign, making the Lille clash a must-win

Galatasaray's head-to-head record against French clubs shows they have won fewer than half of their 22 previous encounters

Victor Osimhen will come up against his former employers LOSC Lille when Galatasaray take on the French side in matchday three of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League group stage.

The Nigerian striker spent one season at Lille, playing during the 2019/20 Ligue 1 campaign before the league was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Victor Osimhen in Galatasaray training ahead of Lille clash. Photo by Arife Karakum.

Source: Getty Images

His move to Galatasaray has since placed him on a collision course with the club that helped launch his European career in the top five leagues

The Turkish champions arrive at this fixture in a precarious position. They were beaten 3-1 by Sporting Lisbon in their opening game before suffering a heavier 4-1 defeat to FC Barcelona in matchday two.

With back-to-back losses already to their name, a third defeat could effectively end their hopes of progressing from the group stage before it reaches its halfway point.

Galatasaray’s record against French clubs

As noted by Euro Cup History, Despite the urgency, history offers little comfort for Galatasaray heading into the tie. Across 22 previous matches against French clubs, they have won seven, drawn five and lost 10.

That record makes them more likely to drop points than claim all three when facing French opposition, and Lille will become the sixth French side they have ever met in European competition.

Beyond the stakes of the result, the match carries historical significance for Galatsaray. It will be their 343rd European fixture overall, coming against their 115th different opponent on the continent.

For Osimhen, facing Lille will be a personal moment, given the role the club played in his development before he moved to Napoli and later to Galatasaray.

Whether sentiment plays any part in the evening remains to be seen, but for his current club, the priority is clear: three points or face an almost certain early exit from the Champions League.

Buruk demands more from Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk demanded more from Victor Osimhen and his teammates despite their 1-0 win over Genclerbirligi.

The manager admitted that despite the victory, his team was far from their best and must improve in certain areas to retain their Turkish title.

Source: Legit.ng