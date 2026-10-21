Bayern Munich and Arsenal are set to face off at the Allianz Arena in a major 2026/27 UEFA Champions League matchday two fixture

Arsenal head into the match top of their group with six points, while Bayern sit on four after drawing 3-3 with Vikings in their previous game

A famous feline oracle known as Nimbus Pronos has weighed in on the outcome of the highly anticipated encounter

Bayern Munich and Arsenal will face each other at the Allianz Arena in what is shaping up to be one of the standout fixtures of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League matchday two, with both clubs coming off contrasting results in their opening games.

Arsenal arrive in Munich in strong form, having claimed maximum points from their first two group matches.

Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 3-1 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage. Photo by Tom Jenkins.

Source: Getty Images

Bayern, meanwhile, dropped two points after being held to a 3-3 draw by Vikings in their last outing, leaving them on four points going into the encounter.

Mysterious cat predicts Bayern vs Arsenal

Ahead of the match, an unusual prediction has captured attention online. Nimbus Pronos, a cat widely followed for its sports forecasts, shared its verdict on the fixture through a video posted on Instagram.

The oracle's verdict was a draw between the two sides, though observers of the video noted a moment of hesitation that some have interpreted as a possible hint toward an Arsenal victory.

Whether the cat's prediction proves accurate remains to be seen, but the build-up to the Allianz Arena encounter suggests neither side will settle for a point.

Bayern vs Arsenal recent UCL history

The two sides share a competitive recent history in European competition. According to Sofascore, their last three Champions League meetings produced one win each and a draw, making the upcoming clash genuinely difficult to call.

Notably, the sides met at this stage last season, with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal claiming a 3-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium to establish an edge in recent head-to-head form.

The broader European backdrop has also raised expectations. Paris Saint-Germain's dramatic 4-2 victory over Barcelona on Tuesday set the tone for a week of high-scoring, compelling Champions League football, and supporters of both clubs will be hoping Wednesday's match delivers a similar spectacle.

Mysterious cat predicted PSG vs Barcelona

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the outcome of the UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Barcelona.

The feline oracle predicted a win for PSG, and the reigning champions did it in style against Barcelona at Parc des Princes.

Source: Legit.ng