Nigeria's Super Eagles have arrived in Guinea-Bissau ahead of their Group L AFCON 2027 qualifying match on Tuesday

Guinea-Bissau leads Group L on goal difference after both sides won their opening qualifier matches

CAF assigned Ethiopian referee Tewodros Mitiku to oversee the top-of-the-table clash at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro

Nigeria's Super Eagles touched down in Bissau on Monday ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Group L match against Guinea-Bissau, scheduled for Tuesday, September 29, at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro.

Both sides head into the encounter level on points following winning starts in the campaign. The Super Eagles beat Madagascar 2-1 in their opening fixture, while Guinea-Bissau's Wild Dogs edged co-hosts Tanzania 2-0.

CAF appoints Ethiopian referee for Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria. Photo from @CalvinBassey.

Source: Twitter

Despite being equal on points, Guinea-Bissau currently occupies the top spot in Group L by virtue of a better goal difference, making the fixture a direct contest for group leadership, as noted by CAF.

A victory for either Nigeria or Guinea-Bissau would give the winner a clear advantage at the summit heading into the later rounds of qualifying.

CAF selects official for Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

As confirmed by NFF, CAF appointed an all-Ethiopian officiating team for the match. Tewodros Mitiku will serve as the main referee, supported by compatriots Fasika Biru Fasika and Tigle Belachew as first and second assistants respectively, with Manuhe Woldetsadik taking on the role of fourth official.

Mitiku's last scheduled assignment involving the Super Eagles came during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign against Benin in June 2024, though he was replaced before that match took place.

Senegalese official Yaya Balde has been named as match commissioner, while Papa Bakary Gassama, a former FIFA referee from The Gambia, will perform the role of referee assessor.

Super Eagles move up in FIFA rankings

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles moved up one place in the live FIFA rankings after beating Madagascar 2-1 in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom tate.

Nigeria are set to take on the Wild Dogs of Guinea-Bissau in the second game and will hope for an upward turn if they win in Bissau.

Source: Legit.ng