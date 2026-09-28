The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission declared results on after voting, counting, and collation across all 17 LGAs and 178 wards

YSIEC chairman Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Yabani said 10 political parties fielded candidates for chairmanship and councillorship positions across the state

Two opposition parties managed to win councillorship seats despite the APC's clean sweep of all chairmanship positions

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Damaturu, Yobe State - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all 17 local government chairmanship seats contested in the council elections held in Yobe State on Saturday, September 26, giving the ruling party a clean sweep across the state.

As reported by Channels News, the Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YSIEC) announced the outcome on Sunday, September 27, at its headquarters in Damaturu, the state capital, after votes were counted and collated across all 178 wards and 17 LGAs.

The APC records a clean sweep, winning all 17 chairmanship seats in Yobe State’s 2026 local government elections. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

YSIEC chairman, Ibrahim Mohammed Yabani, told reporters the election was "hitch-free" and that 10 political parties took part, fielding candidates for both chairmanship and councillorship positions.

Leadership quoted Yabani as saying:

"This robust participation reflects how keenly contested the elections were in several local government areas in the state".

APC chairmanship results across 17 LGAs

Among the notable vote tallies, Baba Goni Bade recorded the highest margin in Fune LGA with 74,411 votes, while Abdulmumini Usaini secured 61,326 votes in Fika LGA. Musa Kalan Dagona won Bade LGA with 54,312 votes, and Alhaji Salisu Muktari took Potiskum with 58,705 votes.

Other results included Bukar Adamu winning Damaturu LGA with 18,465 votes, Alhaji Mohammed Musa taking Geidam with 35,832 votes, and Alhaji Dala Mala polling 27,900 votes in Gujba. Alhaji Dayyabu Ilu won Gulani with 35,999 votes, while Umaru Aguwa Jakusko secured 47,653 votes in Jakusko LGA.

In Karasuwa, Alhaji Umara Mohammed won with 39,320 votes. Idriss Mai Bukar polled 24,092 votes in Machina, and Samaila Musa took Nangere with 37,780 votes. Mohammed Ahmed Mairami secured 45,836 votes in Nguru, while Mohammed Lamido Musa Tarmuwa won Tarmuwa LGA with 19,500 votes. Zanna Zakariya took Yunusari with 35,848 votes, and Adam Jibrin won Yusufari with 31,930 votes. The APC candidate in Bursari secured 24,331 votes.

Governor Mai Mala Buni’s APC secures all 17 chairmanship seats in Yobe State’s 2026 local government election. Photo credit: @HonMala

Source: Twitter

Yobe: Opposition parties win councillorship seats

Despite the APC's dominance at the chairmanship level, two opposition parties managed to secure wins at the ward level. The African Peoples Party (APP) won a councillorship seat in Fune LGA, while the Action Democratic Party (ADP) claimed one in Karasuwa LGA.

Yabani said councillorship results were declared at ward level, while chairmanship results were announced at the respective LGA collation centres. He added that the commission would proceed with all necessary processes following the conclusion of the exercise.

Read more Yobe news

Enugu council election winners officially announced

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the ruling APC won all 17 local government chairmanship seats in the September 26, 2026, council elections in Enugu State.

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) announced the election results.

ENSIEC chairman, Prof. Christian Ngwu, read out the results at the commission's headquarters in Enugu, confirming that every winning candidate came from the APC platform.

Source: Legit.ng