Kingsley Moghalu publicly rejected his listing on Atiku Abubakar's 2027 presidential campaign policy team

The former CBN deputy governor said he was never consulted before his name appeared on the ADC campaign council list

Moghalu said he quit partisan politics in Nigeria in 2022 and has maintained a non-partisan position since then

Former Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor Kingsley Moghalu has publicly distanced himself from the African Democratic Congress presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar, rejecting his unauthorised listing as a member of the candidate's policy team ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Moghalu made his position clear in a statement posted on his X account on Thursday, hours after the Atiku campaign unveiled its Presidential Campaign Council and named him among members of its Policy Team.

2027 Election: Moghalu Rejects Atiku Campaign Appointment

Source: Twitter

Moghalu: 'I was not consulted'

The former banking regulator said neither he nor anyone on his behalf was approached before his name was published as part of the campaign structure.

"I am surprised to see a statement from @atiku and @ADCNig campaign team including my name as a member of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar's policy team for the 2027 presidential campaign. For the record: I was not consulted and did not give my consent to my name being published as a member of the ADC candidate's policy team. I am NOT, in fact a member of Atiku's policy team, even unofficially or in any advisory capacity," he said.

Moghalu, who ran for president on the Young Progressives Party platform in 2019, said he formally stepped back from partisan politics in 2022 and has not aligned with any party since.

"I have quit partisan politics in Nigeria since 2022. I have maintained, and continue to maintain, my non-partisan posture in our country's national affairs. I am not a member or sympathiser of any political party in Nigeria," he added.

Moghalu's current role

The former presidential candidate said his present work centres on policy research and advisory activities outside partisan structures. He serves as president of the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation, IGET Africa, which he described as a non-partisan public policy think tank and executive education academy, and as Chief Executive Officer of Sogato Strategies, a geopolitical risk and regulatory strategy advisory firm.

He was clear that stepping away from party politics does not mean disengagement from national life.

"I remain committed to my country, Nigeria and its progress, but such commitment does not have to entail ANY partisan alignment. I have adopted the path of statesmanship, not partisanship," he said.

Atiku's campaign council structure

The ADC campaign unveiled its Presidential Campaign Council on Thursday with Kashim Ibrahim-Imam as chairman, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai as deputy chairman, and Senator Austin Akobundu as Director-General and Campaign Manager.

The Policy Team, from which Moghalu has disassociated himself, is chaired by economist and banker Mohammed Hayatudeen, with Professor Mohammed Sagagi as deputy chairman. The team was set up to develop policy proposals on the cost of living, unemployment, insecurity and declining purchasing power.

Atiku Abubakar was ratified as the ADC presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, weeks after Peter Obi resigned from the party on May 2, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng