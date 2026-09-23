Osun State University Law Graduate Posts Her Final Result On X, Her Post Draws Attention
- A law graduate from Osun State University celebrated the completion of her academic programme with a post that attracted attention
- She happily and proudly uploaded photos taken to mark the end of her time at the university
- However, she noted that she would not be partying over the result since she didn't bag a first-class
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A law graduate who attended Osun State University has expressed her joy following the completion of her academic programme.
She shared a post that attracted attention as she marked the end of her time at the university.
In the caption that followed the photographs, the graduate expressed thankfulness for divine guidance throughout her studies, with a reference made to a passage in the book of First Samuel, chapter seven and verse twelve, which spoke of how far the Lord had led her.
The tone of her message was that of appreciation for support received during her years in school.
Osun State University Law Graduate Celebrates Graduation
Kanyin then used the opportunity to present herself anew with her academic qualification.
The name she introduced was P O Oyewole, and she announced that she had obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree with honours.
She did a formal reintroduction of herself, signalling a transition from student status to that of a law graduate.
P O Oyewole Bagged Second Class Upper LLB
According to the details provided in the post, the degree was awarded in the Second Class Upper Division, with a cumulative grade point average of 4.25.
The photos that were shared alongside the announcement captured the celebratory mood that followed the conclusion of the programme.
See the post below:
Lady graduates with first class degree
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.
The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.