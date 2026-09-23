A law graduate from Osun State University celebrated the completion of her academic programme with a post that attracted attention

She happily and proudly uploaded photos taken to mark the end of her time at the university

However, she noted that she would not be partying over the result since she didn't bag a first-class

A law graduate who attended Osun State University has expressed her joy following the completion of her academic programme.

She shared a post that attracted attention as she marked the end of her time at the university.

Osun State University law graduate celebrates completion of her university education. Photo credit: @callmekanyin/X.

Source: Twitter

In the caption that followed the photographs, the graduate expressed thankfulness for divine guidance throughout her studies, with a reference made to a passage in the book of First Samuel, chapter seven and verse twelve, which spoke of how far the Lord had led her.

The tone of her message was that of appreciation for support received during her years in school.

Osun State University Law Graduate Celebrates Graduation

Kanyin then used the opportunity to present herself anew with her academic qualification.

The name she introduced was P O Oyewole, and she announced that she had obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree with honours.

She did a formal reintroduction of herself, signalling a transition from student status to that of a law graduate.

P O Oyewole Bagged Second Class Upper LLB

According to the details provided in the post, the degree was awarded in the Second Class Upper Division, with a cumulative grade point average of 4.25.

The photos that were shared alongside the announcement captured the celebratory mood that followed the conclusion of the programme.

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng