Victor Osimhen has been sidelined since suffering a groin injury during Galatasaray's derby win over Istanbul Basaksehir

The striker missed three games, including their opening Champions League group stage match against Sporting Lisbon

Galatasaray received encouraging news about his availability ahead of their October 11 fixture against Kasimpasa

Victor Osimhen is set to return for Galatasaray after the international break, with the Turkish club receiving positive news about his fitness ahead of their Super Lig clash against Kasimpasa on October 11, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.

The 25-year-old striker has been out since he was forced off the pitch during the first half of Galatasaray's 3-2 derby win over Istanbul Basaksehir on September 4, with a groin injury cutting short his appearance.

Victor Osimhen expected to return after international break. Photo by Adem Kutucu.

Source: Getty Images

In his absence, the Istanbul club have struggled, losing three consecutive matches, including the opening Champions League group stage fixture against Sporting Lisbon, which the Lions lost 3-1.

The former Napoli striker's absence will also be felt at international level, as he withdrew from Nigeria's Super Eagles squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after his medical team confirmed he was not fit enough to travel.

Osimhen spotted with rival star

Galatasaray have been closely monitoring his recovery, and while the club published training details for players who remained in Istanbul during the international break, Osimhen was notably absent from the session.

A video circulating on social media showed the Nigerian forward travelling to an unspecified location alongside Junior Olaitan, the Besiktas and Benin Republic winger who was heading to Cotonou for international duty with his national team.

As noted by Fanatik, his expected return before the Kasimpasa fixture will come as a significant relief to the Lions as they look to stabilise their domestic and European campaigns.

CAF analyses Super Eagles’ attack

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF analysed Super Eagles’ attack ahead of AFCON 2027 qualifiers without the injured Victor Osimhen.

The responsibility of the team falls on the other invited attackers, particularly Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams, both of whom have formed a trio with Osimhen in the past.

Source: Legit.ng