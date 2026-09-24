Immigration New Zealand will stop accepting paper applications for selected visitor and transit visas from October 1, 2026

Applicants will use the enhanced immigration online system to submit documents, receive updates and track their applications

Paper applications will still be accepted in exceptional circumstances and for several visitor visa categories excluded from the change

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New Zealand will change how selected visitor and transit visa applications are submitted from October 1, 2026, with applicants required to use Immigration New Zealand's enhanced Immigration Online system.

The change means paper applications for the affected visa categories will no longer be accepted from the October 1 deadline.

New Zealand will stop accepting paper applications for selected visitor and transit visas from October 1. Photo: NZL

Source: Getty Images

Paper applications submitted before the deadline will continue to be processed under the existing arrangements.

New Zealand: Selected visas to move online

These include general visitor visas, business visitor visas, group visitor visas, including ADS, academic visitor visas, adoption visitor visas and guardian visitor visas.

Other affected categories include medical treatment visitor visas, parent and grandparent visitor visas, sports events visitor visas, visiting media visitor visas and tour visitor visas.

Super yachts visitor visas and private yacht or plane visitor visas are also among the categories covered by the change.

Online system allows applicants to track visas

Immigration New Zealand said the enhanced Immigration Online platform will allow applicants to upload supporting documents electronically.

Applicants will also be able to track their applications and receive real-time updates on their progress.

The system provides built-in guidance and adjusts the questions presented to applicants based on their individual circumstances.

INZ said the online process is intended to reduce paperwork while helping to limit errors and delays associated with visa applications.

The digital system will also reduce the need for applicants to submit physical documents.

Paper applications remain for some visas

Although paper applications will end for the affected visa categories, Immigration New Zealand said exceptions will be available in certain circumstances.

Applicants who believe they need to submit a paper form after October 1 will have to contact INZ to discuss their situation.

Selected travellers heading to New Zealand face new visa application requirements from October 1. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The changes also do not apply to some visitor visa categories.

These include visas for partners and children of military personnel, students, workers and New Zealanders.

Temporary retirement visitor visas, refugee claimant visitor visas and child victim visitor visas are also excluded.

INZ said paper applications for those categories will continue to be accepted through existing channels until further notice.

Saudi Arabia changes foreign worker recruitment rules

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia has set new limits on the number of work visas that businesses can obtain, with the rules varying based on how long a company has been in operation.

Under the revised framework, businesses that have been running for less than two years are restricted to a maximum of five work visas.

Companies that have crossed the two-year mark can access up to 50 visas, applied for either through a single submission or multiple applications filed within the same week.

Source: Legit.ng