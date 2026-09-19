Kylian Mbappé ended his longstanding relationship with Nike and agreed to join Swiss sportswear brand On as a global ambassador

The deal includes both cash and equity components, with Mbappé set to work directly with On's product development teams on football gear

On also announced French football legend Thierry Henry as its new director of Football as the brand pushes into the football market

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has parted ways with Nike and joined Swiss sportswear company On as a global ambassador, ending a relationship with the American brand that began when he was a child.

On, which is headquartered in Switzerland, announced the partnership on Friday, September 18.

Kylian Mbappe has quit his long-term relationship with Nike to become the face of Swiss company On’s first expansion into football boots. Photo by Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

The company said Mbappe will work closely with its product teams on the development of new football footwear and apparel, including boots built using On's Lightspray technology, which relies on robotics in the manufacturing process.

The financial terms of the deal were not made public, though an On spokesperson confirmed to CNN that it includes both a cash payment and an equity stake in the company.

Mbappé breaks silence after signing with On

Mbappe, who holds the record as the World Cup's all-time top scorer, said the chance to help build something new was what attracted him to the brand.

"From the beginning, what drew me to On was the opportunity to build something entirely new together that will help shape tomorrow's game," Mbappe was quoted by The Athletic.

"I want to bring my experience and perspective into what we create, push what's possible through innovation, and always stay true to the joy of football. We have a shared dream, and this is only the beginning."

On co-founder and co-CEO David Allemann described Mbappe as the ideal partner for the brand's ambitions in football.

"Football doesn't need another sportswear brand to do more of the same. Football needs new ideas and a challenge to what is possible," Allemann said.

"Our ambition is to bring On's approach to the pitch, the pavement, and the runway -- connecting elite performance with the culture that surrounds the game. With Kylian we have the perfect partner to dream what football can become."

On's wider football push

Founded in 2010 primarily as a running shoe brand, On gained wider recognition after Swiss tennis star Roger Federer became an investor in 2019.

The company has since expanded into training and tennis footwear and currently represents American tennis player Ben Shelton, who reached the final of this year's US Open.

Alongside the Mbappé announcement, On confirmed that French football legend Thierry Henry will serve as its director of Football.

The company also extended its existing partnership with Sydney Schertenleib, a Swiss footballer who plays for FC Barcelona's women's team.

The move puts On in direct competition with Adidas and Nike in the football category.

Adidas had a strong presence at the recent World Cup, outfitting both finalists and supplying the tournament's official balls, and later reported record revenue driven by shirt sales during the competition.

Nike, by contrast, has faced a difficult period, with its shares trading near a 12-year low as the company struggles to win back consumers who have shifted towards brands like On.

Mbappe makes case to win Ballon d'Or

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Mbappe’s bold claim that he deserves to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

The Real Madrid forward pointed to his 42 goals last season and record-breaking World Cup campaign as proof of his case.

Source: Legit.ng