Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone publicly backed Ademola Lookman ahead of Sunday's Madrid derby against Real Madrid

Lookman has scored just once in seven appearances this season and has gone four consecutive games without a goal

Simeone identified the Super Eagles forward as Atletico's most decisive player in one-on-one situations on the edge of the box

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has thrown his full support behind Nigeria's Ademola Lookman ahead of Sunday's La Liga derby against Real Madrid at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, calling the winger indispensable regardless of how long he features in the match.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Simeone described the 28-year-old as a player with a rare profile in his squad.

Ademola Lookman has had some demands placed on him by Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone ahead of the Madrid derby vs Real. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

"He is a footballer who has a profile that we don't have much. He is the most decisive in one-on-one situations on the edge of the box," the Argentine told reporters in quotes reported by Marca.

He went further to stress that Lookman's contribution would be vital irrespective of his minutes on the pitch.

"We need him, whether it's 60, 70 minutes or whatever he plays. He has done us very well since he arrived and although his start to the season is not what he would have wanted, we need him."

Lookman's slow start to the season

Lookman joined Atletico from Atalanta in the January transfer window and quickly made his mark, registering nine goals and four assists in 24 appearances across all competitions in the second half of last season.

That form was enough to secure him a central role in Simeone's plans this campaign.However, the new season has posed fresh challenges.

Lookman was deployed as a centre-forward in Atletico's opening two league fixtures following the departure of Antoine Griezmann and uncertainty over Julian Alvarez's future.

He failed to score or assist in either of those matches before being moved back to his preferred left-wing role for the game against Sevilla on August 29, where he scored in a 3-1 win.

Despite that return to form, Lookman has managed just one goal in seven appearances this season and has not scored in his last four matches.

Simeone has since acknowledged that using the 2024 CAF Player of the Year winner as a false nine at the start of the campaign was not the right call.

Lookman's record speaks for itself

Sunday's derby could be exactly the stage Lookman needs to rediscover his sharpest form.

The Super Eagles forward has already scored against Real Madrid since arriving in Spain and also found the net against Barcelona last season.

His very first Atletico appearance produced a goal and an assist against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey.

According to Sports Mole, Atletico arrive at the derby in reasonable shape after back-to-back victories over Real Sociedad and Osasuna, scoring seven goals without reply.

Lookman did not get on the scoresheet in either game, but Simeone's message ahead of the biggest fixture in the Spanish calendar is clear: the Nigerian's ability to beat defenders and create danger in tight spaces is something that no one else in the squad can replicate.

Lookman responds to Simeone's apology

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Lookman’s response to Atletico Madrid manager Simeone’s apology over his unfamiliar centre-forward role.

The Nigerian forward endured two goalless matches before returning to his preferred left-wing position against Sevilla. He then scored in Atletico Madrid’s 3-1 victory, giving his La Liga campaign a timely boost.

Source: Legit.ng