Arsenal defeated Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light despite a controversial penalty decision that went against the visitors

Ezri Konsa was penalised for holding Dan Ballard at a corner, with VAR stepping in to review the on-field call by referee Brooks

The Premier League Match Centre published the VAR audio exchange on X, revealing exactly how the decision was reached

Arsenal came away from the Stadium of Light with a 2-0 victory over Sunderland, though the match was overshadowed by a disputed penalty decision that VAR ultimately upheld against the north London club.

The flashpoint came when referee Brooks awarded Sunderland a penalty after judging that Ezri Konsa had held Dan Ballard to the ground during a Sunderland corner.

Enzo Le Fee missed Sunderland's penalty against Arsenal. Photo by David Price.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Standard Sport, Arsenal contested the decision, but Brooks stood by his call even after consulting with the video assistant referee. Fortunately, Enzo Le Fee missed the spotkick.

Why Sunderland got a penalty

The Premier League Match Centre posted on X during the match, confirming that the technology supported the referee. The account wrote: "The referee's call of penalty to Sunderland for a holding offence by Konsa on Ballard was checked and confirmed by VAR."

The audio exchange between Brooks and the VAR operator shed further light on how the decision was reached. Brooks told the VAR: "He's all over him at the near post facing the wrong way.”

The video assistant responded: “I'm happy that it's a holding offence. The foul is confirmed. Confirming the on-field decision of penalty.”

Despite the controversy, Arsenal regrouped to seal the win, leaving Sunderland with nothing to show for the spot-kick opportunity. The 2-0 scoreline meant Arsenal had the final say, regardless of the officiating debate that had flared around the penalty award.

The decision is likely to fuel further discussion around the consistency of VAR intervention in the Premier League, particularly on contact fouls inside the penalty area at set pieces.

Arteta slams referee John Brooks

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta hit out at referee John Brooks after Arsenal’s 2-0 dramatic victory over Sunderland.

The manager expressed his displeasure with the decision to award Sunderland a penalty when the match was still at 0-0, claiming the decision was wrong.

Source: Legit.ng