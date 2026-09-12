Olufemi Ajadi spoke to youths at a stakeholders' engagement organised for about 900 registered youth associations across Oyo State

Ajadi argued that older political actors have dominated governance since 1999, partly because young Nigerians have refused to enter the political space

The APM senatorial candidate for Oyo Central made bold election predictions for his party ahead of the 2027 general elections

Olufemi Ajadi, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) senatorial candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District, has called on young Nigerians in Oyo State to take ownership of the country's political process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ajadi made the appeal on Friday while addressing journalists at a Youth Stakeholders' Engagement organised by the Agency for Youth Development. The event, held at the Ministry of Local Government Training Hall in Ibadan, brought together representatives from about 900 registered youth associations across Oyo State.

Oyo APM senatorial candidate urges youth to join politics Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Ajadi: Youths must reclaim the political space

The programme was designed to give young people a platform to voice their needs, identify barriers to empowerment and employment, and develop community-driven proposals. It also aimed to build stronger ties between youth groups and government institutions.

Speaking at the event, Ajadi said the gathering should serve as a turning point for Nigerian youths, pushing them from bystanders into active political participants. He argued that poor governance in Nigeria was partly a consequence of young people choosing to stay out of politics.

"Over the decades, what we have been seeing is bad governance, and part of the reason is that Nigerian youths have failed to join politics. Because the youths refuse to participate, the old cabals and some of the bad eggs that have been in the system since the return of democracy in 1999 have continued to dominate the political space," he said.

He urged young people not to be put off by the negative image often attached to politics, saying they have the energy, ideas, and capacity needed to shift the direction of governance. He asked them to join political parties and use their numbers to push for meaningful change.

"The youths are the vibrant ones. They are the ones that can do something and contribute to the total development of our nation. That is why I am calling on them to come and participate in political affairs and change the bad narrative to a good one," Ajadi added.

APM makes sweeping 2027 election predictions

Ajadi also used the occasion to make confident declarations about his party's prospects in the 2027 polls, naming several candidates he expects to win.

"Presidential candidate of APM, Engineer Seyi Makinde, all our Senate candidates, all our House of Representatives candidates, State House of Assembly candidates, our governor, Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi, and our local government chairmen and councillors are going to win the elections. We are taking it all, by the grace of God," he declared.

He closed by urging participants to move from conversation to action, saying the future of Nigeria would depend on how willing young people are to vote, hold leaders accountable, and shape policies on education, employment, and economic development.

Olufemi Ajadi addresses youths ahead of 2027 elections Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Insecurity: Tinubu told to resign

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was told to resign immediately over growing insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the recent school abduction in Oyo State.

APM chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi, condemned the government's inaction following the incident, emphasising the need for accountability.

Ajadi also called for stronger collaboration and decentralisation in security operations to combat rising violence and crime.

Source: Legit.ng