The US government revealed that the online ESTA application process takes an average of 23 minutes to complete

ESTA allows citizens of qualifying countries to travel to the United States without applying for a traditional visa

The US listed countries whose nationals are eligible to use the ESTA system, spanning Europe, Asia, and beyond

The United States government has disclosed how long citizens of qualifying countries should expect to spend completing the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), the online travel authorisation that removes the need for a traditional visa.

According to an official statement published on the US government's website, the process is notably brief, as it takes an average of 23 minutes.

US explains duration of ESTA online application. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JIM WATSON/Marcia Straub

Source: Getty Images

What ESTA is and who qualifies

The website says:

"Average time is 23 minutes," the government wrote.

ESTA is an automated system that determines whether citizens from certain countries are eligible to travel to or enter the United States without going through the full visa application process. The authorisation applies to short-term visits for tourism, transit, or business purposes.

The US government has approved countries for the programme.

Below is the full list of eligible nations:

1. Andorra

2. Australia

3. Austria

4. Belgium

5. Brunei

6. Chile

7. Croatia

8. Czech Republic

9. Denmark

10. Estonia

11. Finland

12. France

13. Germany

14. Greece

15. Hungary

16. Iceland

17. Ireland

18. Israel

19. Italy

20. Japan

21. Latvia

22. Liechtenstein

23. Lithuania

24. Luxembourg

25. Republic of Malta

26. Monaco

27. Netherlands

28. New Zealand

29. Norway

30. Poland

31. Portugal

32. Qatar

33. San Marino

34. Singapore

35. Slovakia

36. Slovenia

37. South Korea

38. Spain

39. Sweden

40. Switzerland

41. Taiwan

42. United Kingdom

African countries not on the ESTA list

Notably, no African country appears on the list of ESTA-eligible nations, meaning travellers from countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa must continue to apply for a US visa through the standard consulate process, which is considerably more time-consuming and involves in-person interviews.

The qualifying countries are drawn largely from Western Europe, alongside a handful of nations from Asia, South America, and the Middle East.

Citizens from these countries can complete the entire ESTA process online in under half an hour, with no embassy visit required.

US mentions countries eligible for ESTA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States had released a list of countries whose nationals can use the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) to travel to America.

The ESTA allows eligible citizens to visit the US for tourism, business, or transit purposes without first securing a conventional visa.

Source: Legit.ng