Manchester United Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher clashed with an abusive fan outside Old Trafford following United's 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah

Fletcher had stopped to sign autographs for waiting fans but could not reach every supporter behind the team bus before the confrontation broke out

Fletcher's sharp response drew loud cheers from other United fans who witnessed the incident near the team bus

Manchester United Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher publicly called out a fan who directed abuse at him outside Old Trafford after United's 4-0 Champions League victory over Azerbaijani side Sabah.

A group of supporters had remained behind after the final whistle, hoping to collect autographs and photographs as the United squad boarded their team bus.

Manchester United coach Darren Fletcher hit back at an 'abusive' fan after he did not sign an autograph following their Champions League win over Sabah. Photo by Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, Fletcher had obliged several fans before the crowd behind the bus made it impossible to reach everyone.

When shouts were aimed at him from the direction of one frustrated supporter, Fletcher turned and confronted the individual directly.

"Hey, listen. It doesn't matter, you can't speak like that," the 42-year-old said, before pointing at the fan and adding:

"You are the reason people don't sign. You are the reason people don't sign."

The rebuke drew immediate cheers from other Man United supporters watching nearby.

A clip of the exchange was shared on X, with one user noting how Fletcher "put a fan in his place" who had been "abusive towards players when they didn't stop."

Fletcher's status at Manchester United

Fletcher is widely regarded as a club legend, having made 342 appearances for United and scored 24 goals during his playing career.

According to Daily Mail, he won five Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson and was part of the squad that lifted the Champions League trophy.

He joined the United coaching structure in 2020, initially serving as technical director before moving into academy coaching roles with the Under-16s and then the Under-18s.

Last season, following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, Fletcher stepped up as interim manager for two matches before the caretaker role was handed to his former teammate Michael Carrick for the remainder of the campaign.

Fletcher subsequently returned to lead the Under-18s, where he works with emerging talents including JJ Gabriel.

Why Man United played UCL match on Thursday

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Manchester United’s unusual Champions League opening home fixture against Sabah FK at Old Trafford.

The match was played on a Thursday night because UEFA has created a special three-night window for the competition’s first matchday.

Source: Legit.ng