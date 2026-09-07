Harry Kane opened up on what a Ballon d'Or nomination means to him after a record-breaking season at Bayern Munich

Kane scored 73 goals for Bayern Munich and 11 more for England in what he described as his best season by far

The England captain faces competition from Rodri, Lamine Yamal and Michael Olise ahead of the October 26 ceremony in London

Harry Kane has spoken about what it means to be considered a serious contender for the Ballon d'Or, crediting his remarkable campaign with Bayern Munich and England as the foundation for the recognition.

The England captain reflected on a season in which he netted 73 goals in all competitions for the German champions, adding a further 11 at international level. Kane described it as the finest campaign of his career.

Harry Kane is one of the leading contenders to win the Ballon d'Or. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

“I'm extremely proud of the season I put up, for sure… Not that long ago, I was that fan wanting to become a professional footballer, and I am here now and winning awards, and the Ballon d'Or is the same,” Kane told HBO Max.

“Of course, now it is out of my hands; it is down to the voters and the people who decide it. The season I had was my best season by far, and we'll have to wait and see.”

Kane among top Ballon d'Or favourites

The award ceremony is scheduled for October 26, 2026, in London, England. According to TNT Sports, Kane is among the leading contenders alongside Manchester City midfielder Rodri, Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, and Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

The 31-year-old's output for Bayern Munich during the season placed him among the most prolific forwards in European football, and his numbers with the national team further strengthened his case with voters.

Kane's journey to this point carries personal weight. His comments about once being a supporter who dreamed of turning professional reflect how far the Tottenham Hotspur academy product has come since making his senior debut over a decade ago.

Whether the votes align with his statistics remains to be seen, but Kane's position in the conversation marks a significant moment in a career that has already broken multiple goalscoring records in English football.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

Legit.ng previously reported the updated Ballon d'Or rankings after France Football confirmed when the list of nominees will be announced.

The full list of nominees will be announced on September 8 as the race for the 2026 Golden Ball begins in full throttle ahead of the ceremony in London.

Source: Legit.ng