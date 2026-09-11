The Nigeria Immigration Service extended its Special Passport Intervention Exercise in the UK after a high turnout of applicants in London and Manchester

Over 1,477 Nigerians were processed within the first four days, with more than half already having their passports dispatched to their addresses

The NIS confirmed the exercise remains fully cashless, with fees set at $162 for a five-year passport and $242 for a ten-year booklet

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has extended its Special Passport Intervention Exercise in the United Kingdom to October 3, 2026, following overwhelming demand at its processing centres in London and Manchester.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by NIS Public Relations Officer, DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, and shared via the service's official X account on Friday.

Nigeria Immigration Service extends UK passport intervention as demand surges in London and Manchester. Photo credit: NIS/x

Source: Twitter

According to the NIS, 1,477 Nigerians were successfully enrolled within the first four days of the exercise. More than half of those applicants had already had their passports produced and sent to their respective home addresses by the time of the announcement.

Extension approved by interior minister

The decision to push the closing date beyond the original September 19 deadline was made under the directive of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in direct response to the volume of applicants and the continued demand for the service.

"In line with NIS commitment to an orderly and transparent process, eligible applicants are required to book appointments for the special intervention exercise via the website of the High Commission of Nigeria, United Kingdom," the service said.

Applicants are expected to arrive at their scheduled appointments with a completed application form and payment receipt, an appointment slip, their current passport where available, and a self-addressed return envelope for delivery purposes.

Fees and payment process

The NIS confirmed that the entire application and payment process is automated and cashless. The applicable fees remain $162 for a five-year passport booklet and $242 for a ten-year booklet.

"No additional charges are required to participate in the intervention exercise," the service stressed, urging applicants to be wary of unofficial payment requests.

The NIS added that further details on extended dates, participating venues, and booking procedures would be communicated through its official channels and those of the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom.

The service thanked Nigerians in the UK for their patience and cooperation throughout the exercise and renewed its commitment to delivering efficient and transparent passport services to Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

Interior Minister approves extension, ensuring more Nigerians access timely passport services abroad. Photo credit: NIS

Source: Twitter

NIS to hold passport exercise in 4 UK cities

Legit.ng reports that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) announces a passport intervention exercise across four UK cities from September 7 to 26, allowing Nigerians in the diaspora to apply for new passports, renew existing ones, or resolve pending applications.

Source: Legit.ng