Carlos Tevez is planning a retirement match in December and has already reached out to Messi and Ronaldo about playing together

Tevez held several meetings with Boca Juniors management and plans to invite around 60 former teammates to the farewell event

A star-studded guest list including Rooney, Pirlo, Ferdinand, and Scholes is being lined up for what could be a historic occasion

Football fans have dreamed of it for decades, and Carlos Tevez may be the man who finally makes it happen as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to share the same pitch as teammates.

The former Manchester United and Argentina striker is planning a retirement match, with the event expected to take place in December, most likely over the weekend of December 12 and 13.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be teammates for the first time in their football careers. Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno

Source: Getty Images

If Argentine domestic fixtures clash with that date, Boca Juniors could shift the event to December 18 or 19.

According to Gulf News, Tevez has held multiple meetings with Boca Juniors management at the Bombonera and is aiming to bring in roughly 60 players for the occasion.

Messi and Ronaldo are both on his invitation list.

Tevez played alongside Messi for years in Argentina's national squad and shared several seasons with Ronaldo at Manchester United, giving him a personal connection to both men that few in football can claim.

Tevez makes bold football promise

This is not a new ambition for Tevez.

As far back as April 2025, he told the Argentinian outlet Olga that he intended to deliver on this idea personally.

"Leo Messi, Cristiano… we're going to bring them. I'll go get them myself. I have them saved in my WhatsApp," he said.

Tevez also outlined the wider guest list he has in mind, naming a remarkable collection of legends from his career.

"Edwin Van der Sar on one side and Gianluigi Buffon on the other. At center back, we'll probably have Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic… we'll bring in Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci. Patrice Evra, my brother, he has to be there. Midfielders… Andrea Pirlo, Paul Scholes, Roman Riquelme will definitely be there. Rooney," he added.

Carlos Tevez's historic football career

Tevez built one of the most decorated careers in Argentine football history.

He won 11 titles across his club career, scored 94 goals in 279 appearances, and earned 76 caps for Argentina, finding the net 13 times.

He lifted the Champions League with Manchester United in 2008 under Sir Alex Ferguson before making a headline-grabbing move to city rivals Manchester City in 2009.

He also represented West Ham United and Juventus before ending his playing days at Boca Juniors at the age of 38. He has since moved into coaching, most recently with Argentine club CA Tallares before leaving in May.

Messi, now 39, announced his retirement from international football earlier this week.

Ronaldo is expected to retire next year. The window to see both men play together is closing fast, which makes Tevez's December plan all the more significant.

FIFA President hails Messi after retirement

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Messi's retirement from international football, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino's heartfelt tribute following Messi's announcement.

The emotional weight of Messi's decision was shaped by the deep impact of Argentina's defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final and the loss of his father, marking the end of an era for both the player and the sport.

Source: Legit.ng