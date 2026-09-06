AEDC scheduled maintenance on the Katampe-Apo transmission lines in Abuja on September 6, 2026, from 9am to 5pm

Airports, embassies, and major institutions in Garki, Asokoro, Maitama and several other Abuja districts are among the areas affected

Aba Power said reduced gas supply forced a temporary shutdown of the Geometric Power plant in Abia, with alternative supply arrangements underway

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Residents and businesses in parts of Abuja and Abia State are facing electricity disruptions on September 6, 2026, following separate but simultaneous developments affecting the national power network.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced a planned maintenance exercise on the Katampe-Apo Lines 1 and 2 at the 132kV Apo Transmission Station in Abuja.

TCN maintenance affects parts of Abuja as Aba Power reports outage Photo: TCN

Source: Twitter

The work, involving circuits identified as 3KTP-APH 1 and 2, is scheduled to run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and forms part of TCN's ongoing network upgrade and reliability improvement programme.\

Abuja Areas Facing Outage

A wide spread of Abuja communities and public institutions fall within the affected transmission network. These include parts of Garki, Asokoro, Maitama, Lugbe, Apo, Durumi and Airport Road, as well as Garki Areas 1, 2, 3, 7, 8 and 11, Garki Village and Garki Market.

Key government facilities such as the State House, the National Assembly Annex, the Supreme Court, the offices of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Defence Intelligence Agency are also listed in the notice.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the Air Force Base, River Park Estate, the National Hospital, and a number of immigration, customs, correctional services and civil defence facilities will similarly be affected.

Several diplomatic missions, including the Turkish, Sudanese, Egyptian, Pakistani and Indian embassies, as well as the European Union delegation, are among the locations named.

Aba Power Cites Gas Shortage

In Abia State, Aba Power said customers in its franchise area were experiencing a supply interruption after a reduction in gas supply forced the temporary shutdown of the Geometric Power Aba Limited generation plant, which serves as its primary source of electricity.

Several Abuja communities and institutions listed among areas affected by planned TCN maintenance exercise. Photo: TCN

Source: Facebook

The company said it had made arrangements to source alternative electricity supply through the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading-related national-grid arrangements via the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

However, Aba Power said the connection could not commence immediately, as the National Independent System Operator (NISO) needed to complete the necessary technical connection process first.

Aba Power apologised to customers for the disruption and appealed for patience while it worked to restore supply as quickly as possible.

Planned power outage

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) announced a planned power outage in parts of Lagos as the company carries out scheduled maintenance work.

The company issued the notice in a public statement, listing the areas and customers expected to be affected by the temporary interruption in electricity supply.

According to the notice, the planned outage was necessary to enable technical teams to carry out maintenance work on electrical infrastructure within the affected areas.

Source: Legit.ng