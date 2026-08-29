Nigeria international Francis Uzoho left Omonia Nicosia after five years to join fellow Cyprus club Omonia 29th May on a free transfer

The 27-year-old goalkeeper signed a contract running until May 2027, bringing his Cypriot football experience to a new club

Uzoho carries a strong record with Nigeria, including an AFCON runners-up medal and a Under-17 World Cup winner's medal from 2013

Francis Uzoho has completed a move to Omonia 29th May on a free transfer, signing a contract with the Cyprus League club that runs until 31 May 2027.

The 27-year-old made the switch within Nicosia, leaving Omonia Nicosia after five years to take up his new role.

Francis Uzoho has joined Omonia 29th May from Omonia Nicosia on a free transfer. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Africa Soccer, the Super Eagles goalkeeper's most recent side had been active in qualifying rounds for both the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League and Europa League, though Uzoho did not feature in either competition before departing.

Uzoho's journey through European football

Uzoho's career path stretches across several clubs in Europe.

The Nigerian goalkeeper began his development at Campos FA before moving through Aspire Football Dreams and then into Deportivo La Coruna's academy in Spain.

APOEL Nicosia later acquired him before Deportivo signed him permanently in July 2020 for a fee of €250,000.

During his time with the Spanish club, he had loan spells at Omonia Nicosia, Elche, and Anorthosis before making his move to Omonia Nicosia permanent in September 2021 as a free agent.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Uzoho's spell at Omonia Nicosia proved fruitful as he won the Cypriot Cup in both 2022 and 2023 and was part of the squad that claimed the Cypriot League title during the 2025-26 season.

His market value currently stands at €300,000, down from a career peak of €1 million.

Uzoho's record with the Super Eagles

On the international stage, Uzoho has represented Nigeria at youth and senior level.

The goalkeeper was part of the Nigeria Under-17 squad that won the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2013.

More recently, he was a member of the Super Eagles side that reached the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, where Nigeria finished as runners-up.

Uzoho's arrival gives Omonia 29th May a goalkeeper who is well-versed in Cypriot football and has experience of European competition through his previous club's continental campaigns.

Uzoho excited with Super Eagles return

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho as he returns to the national team ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

His heartfelt reflections on missing the camaraderie of his teammates reveal a deep emotional connection that might just ignite Nigeria's hopes for glory in the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng