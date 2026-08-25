Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Arsenal Make Victor Osimhen Move Possible as Arteta Searches for Another Striker
Football

Arsenal Make Victor Osimhen Move Possible as Arteta Searches for Another Striker

by  Chukwu Ikechukwu
3 min read
  • Arsenal have identified Victor Osimhen as an alternative striker target with the transfer window closing in days
  • Julián Álvarez remains Arsenal's first choice, but his desire to join Barcelona is complicating Mikel Arteta's plans
  • Arsenal's attacking department is in flux, with Gabriel Martinelli closing in on a £50m move to Al Hilal

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Arsenal are weighing a move for Nigeria international Victor Osimhen as the club braces for the possibility that their preferred striker target, Julián Álvarez, could end up at Barcelona instead.

Mail Sport's Simon Jones reported that Álvarez remains the Gunners' top choice in attack, but the Argentine's personal desire to join Barcelona has made completing a deal considerably harder.

Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray, Arsenal, Super Eagles, Premier League
Arsenal have identified Super Eagles and Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen as a possible transfer target this summer. Photo by Anadolu
Source: Getty Images

Atlético Madrid have also shown reluctance to sell the forward to a direct rival, which has left Arsenal's pursuit in an uncertain position with the transfer window nearing its deadline.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

Osimhen on Arsenal's radar

Read also

English Pundit warns Arsenal against signing Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, gives reason

As a result, Mikel Arteta's side have turned their attention to Galatasaray's Osimhen as a serious backup option, Now Arsenal reports.

The former Napoli forward, who joined the Turkish club permanently after an initial loan spell, built a strong scoring record in Istanbul that has caught the eye of several top European clubs.

His physical presence and proven ability at the highest level fit the profile Arsenal are looking for in the centre-forward role.

Osimhen is not a new name at the Emirates, as the report from the Daily Mail confirmed that Arsenal have monitored him for some time, and he is now considered one of the leading names on their striker shortlist as the window approaches its close.

Busy window for Arsenal's attack

Beyond the striker search, Arsenal are managing considerable movement across their forward line.

Gabriel Martinelli is on the verge of completing a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal in a deal worth around £50 million.

Ethan Nwaneri is also set to depart on a loan basis, while Reiss Nelson is expected to complete a switch to West Ham.

Read also

Arsenal decide Viktor Gyokeres' future after Victor Osimhen links emerge

On the left side of attack, Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye is another player the club are monitoring as they consider their options in that area.

Despite the flurry of activity, Álvarez has not been ruled out.

Should his relationship with Atlético Madrid continue to sour, Arsenal believe they retain a genuine chance of landing the South American.

However, the reigning Premier League champions are not prepared to wait indefinitely, which is precisely why Osimhen's name has grown in prominence at the club.

With only a few days left before the window shuts, Arsenal's final decision on their attacking reinforcement is likely to hinge on whether meaningful progress can be made with Álvarez, or whether they pivot entirely towards the Galatasaray forward.

Arsenal warned against signing Osimhen

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Arsenal's interest in signing Osimhen from Galatasaray, with financial concerns raised about the striker's hefty wage demands.

As the Super Eagles forward continues to dazzle with his form in Turkey, the question remains: can Arsenal balance ambition with the financial stability needed to secure his signature?

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chukwu Ikechukwu avatar

Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
ArsenalVictor OsimhenEnglish Premier League
Hot:
Love trust messages Marie anne thiebaud Maduka okoye Sam larry Gillian turner