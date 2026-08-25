Arsenal have identified Victor Osimhen as an alternative striker target with the transfer window closing in days

Julián Álvarez remains Arsenal's first choice, but his desire to join Barcelona is complicating Mikel Arteta's plans

Arsenal's attacking department is in flux, with Gabriel Martinelli closing in on a £50m move to Al Hilal

Arsenal are weighing a move for Nigeria international Victor Osimhen as the club braces for the possibility that their preferred striker target, Julián Álvarez, could end up at Barcelona instead.

Mail Sport's Simon Jones reported that Álvarez remains the Gunners' top choice in attack, but the Argentine's personal desire to join Barcelona has made completing a deal considerably harder.

Arsenal have identified Super Eagles and Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen as a possible transfer target this summer. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Atlético Madrid have also shown reluctance to sell the forward to a direct rival, which has left Arsenal's pursuit in an uncertain position with the transfer window nearing its deadline.

Osimhen on Arsenal's radar

As a result, Mikel Arteta's side have turned their attention to Galatasaray's Osimhen as a serious backup option, Now Arsenal reports.

The former Napoli forward, who joined the Turkish club permanently after an initial loan spell, built a strong scoring record in Istanbul that has caught the eye of several top European clubs.

His physical presence and proven ability at the highest level fit the profile Arsenal are looking for in the centre-forward role.

Osimhen is not a new name at the Emirates, as the report from the Daily Mail confirmed that Arsenal have monitored him for some time, and he is now considered one of the leading names on their striker shortlist as the window approaches its close.

Busy window for Arsenal's attack

Beyond the striker search, Arsenal are managing considerable movement across their forward line.

Gabriel Martinelli is on the verge of completing a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal in a deal worth around £50 million.

Ethan Nwaneri is also set to depart on a loan basis, while Reiss Nelson is expected to complete a switch to West Ham.

On the left side of attack, Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye is another player the club are monitoring as they consider their options in that area.

Despite the flurry of activity, Álvarez has not been ruled out.

Should his relationship with Atlético Madrid continue to sour, Arsenal believe they retain a genuine chance of landing the South American.

However, the reigning Premier League champions are not prepared to wait indefinitely, which is precisely why Osimhen's name has grown in prominence at the club.

With only a few days left before the window shuts, Arsenal's final decision on their attacking reinforcement is likely to hinge on whether meaningful progress can be made with Álvarez, or whether they pivot entirely towards the Galatasaray forward.

Arsenal warned against signing Osimhen

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Arsenal's interest in signing Osimhen from Galatasaray, with financial concerns raised about the striker's hefty wage demands.

As the Super Eagles forward continues to dazzle with his form in Turkey, the question remains: can Arsenal balance ambition with the financial stability needed to secure his signature?

Source: Legit.ng