Al-Hilal turned to Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins after Galatasaray rejected their €150 million offer for Victor Osimhen

The Saudi Pro League club face a summer striker crisis with Darwin Nunez and Karim Benzema both in talks to leave

Discussions between Al-Hilal and Aston Villa are continuing after Watkins signalled his desire to move to Saudi Arabia

Al-Hilal have set their sights on Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins after their attempts to sign Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray fell through, with the Turkish club rejecting a €150 million bid from the Saudi Pro League giants.

The urgency behind Al-Hilal's transfer activity is partly driven by their failure to win the Saudi Pro League title last season, which was claimed by rivals Al-Nassr, the club captained by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Hilal submits bid to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa. Photo by Manuel Velasquez.

Source: Getty Images

Reinforcing their attack is seen as a priority as they look to reclaim their position at the top of Saudi football.

The Riyadh-based club are bracing for the departure of both Darwin Nunez and Karim Benzema, with the two strikers in separate talks to leave this summer.

Nunez had been linked with Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League, but those negotiations broke down, leaving his future uncertain. Benzema is also expected to exit, as noted by Goal.

Al-Hilal's first move was to approach Galatasaray over Osimhen. Reports in the Turkish media confirmed that Galatasaray turned down the €150 million approach, effectively ending Al-Hilal's interest in the Nigerian forward.

Al-Hilal submits offer to sign Watkins

Attention then shifted to Watkins, the 29-year-old Aston Villa forward who was part of England's squad at Euro 2024. Al-Hilal submitted an opening offer of €45 million for the striker, which Villa rejected.

According to The Athletic, talks between the two clubs are continuing, with Watkins himself having indicated he is open to a move to Saudi Arabia.

Whether Aston Villa will accept a revised offer from Al-Hilal remains to be seen, but the England international's willingness to make the move to the Middle East increases the likelihood of a deal being struck before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal remains in the picture for Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal remains interested in Victor Osimhen, having sent an official notice of interest to Galatasaray.

The Gunners are taking advantage of Galatasaray's interest in Gabriel Martinelli and thus opened discussions for a two-way deal.

Source: Legit.ng