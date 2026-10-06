Rauf Aregbesola, the ADC national secretary, publicly linked President Tinubu's 'Emi lokan' campaign phrase to despotism in a video posted on Tuesday

The former interior minister warned that Nigerians now have the chance to stop what he called an assault on democracy ahead of the 2027 elections

Aregbesola's comments came despite reports that his name was absent from the opposition's 2027 presidential campaign council list released by Atiku Abubakar

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The national secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has described President Bola Tinubu's campaign phrase "Emi lokan" as a single expression of despotism,

Former Minister of Interior urged Nigerians to use the 2027 general elections to defend democracy.

"Emi lokan": Aregbesola calls Tinubu's slogan despotism ahead of the 202 election. Photo credit: @raufarebesola/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Aregbesola made the remarks in a video he posted on his X page @raufaregbesola on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

"Emi lokan" is a Yoruba phrase meaning "it is my turn." Tinubu used it during a 2023 campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to signal that it was his time to become Nigeria's president. The phrase became one of the most discussed moments of that election cycle.

Aregbesola breaks down the phrase

In the video, Aregbesola, who was once a close political ally of Tinubu, offered a pointed interpretation of the slogan.

"Despotism is a single word for 'Emi lokan'. Despot. A man who believes that he has a divine right to administer space and time. That's 'Emi lokan', not 'awa lokan', not 'egbe lokan', not 'eeyan lokan'," he said.

He argued that the phrase elevates one individual above the collective, asserting a claim to power that bypasses shared or democratic authority.

"Emi… that is affirming a divine authority. A divine right to rule. If that was not well understood then, I want to believe that Nigerians now know what it really means. So, we are now having it not just being merely said rhetorically but being physically demonstrated," Aregbesola said.

He closed with a direct appeal: "Nigerians have the opportunity today to prevent the assault on democracy."

Aregbesola's absence from opposition campaign list

Aregbesola left the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the ADC, where he holds a senior position in the party's national leadership.

Despite his role in grassroots mobilisation and party structure, his name did not appear on the opposition presidential campaign council list that Atiku Abubakar, the ADC's 2027 presidential candidate, released in September.

The omission drew attention given how visible Aregbesola has been within the party since his defection.

Adeyeye speaks on Tinubu, Aregbesola's rift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that ex-Osun Central Senator Olusola Adeyeye said the feud between Tinubu and Aregbesola can only be settled by the two men themselves.

Adeyeye acknowledged that Aregbesola's current position in the opposition ADC complicates any prospect of a political reunion before 2027.

The former senator warned that Aregbesola's personal popularity in Osun does not automatically transfer to other candidates he may back

Source: Legit.ng