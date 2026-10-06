Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football on August 31, weeks after Argentina lost the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to Spain

The farewell match will take place at the 85,000-capacity El Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, with tickets selling out in under two hours

Nigerian and African football fans can catch the historic match live on SuperSport channels and DStv Now from midnight on October 7, 2026

Lionel Messi will play his last game for Argentina against Benin, with the match set to take place at the 85,000-capacity El Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

The announcement of Messi's international retirement came on August 31, just weeks after Argentina suffered a defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Lionel Messi during his final training session for Argentina. Photo by Matias Baglietto.

Source: Getty Images

Demand for seats at the farewell fixture has been extraordinary. TNT Sports Argentina reported that all tickets were gone in under two hours, with some sources putting the sell-out time at just four minutes.

The speed at which fans snapped up the tickets is particularly striking given the ongoing financial difficulties facing many people in Argentina.

How to watch Argentina vs Benin

Fans outside the stadium will have plenty of options to follow the match. According to Live Soccer TV, viewers in Nigeria and across Africa can watch on SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now and SuperSport Premier League Nigeria. Coverage begins at midnight on October 7.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed that Messi ended his national team career having played 207 games, scored 125 goals and registered 66 assists. Among his titles with the Albiceleste are the 2021 and 2024 Copa América and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi's farewell marks the close of one of the most decorated careers in football history, and the choice of Benin as opponents gives the occasion a continental dimension that will resonate widely across Africa.

Why Messi will wear a special kit

Legit.ng previously reported why Lionel Messi will wear a specially designed kit for his final international match for Argentina against Benin.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will wear the custom jersey with gold details all over for what will be his final game in Argentina’s blue and white colours.

Source: Legit.ng