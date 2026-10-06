The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto Division reserved judgment in an appeal over the APC senatorial primary election in Zamfara North

Lawyers for all parties adopted their written briefs of argument in court on Tuesday, clearing the way for a ruling

Senatorial aspirant Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi said he is confident the appeal court will uphold the Federal High Court's earlier decision

The Court of Appeal in Sokoto has reserved judgment in an appeal contesting the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election held for the Zamfara North Senatorial District.

Barrister Bello Galadi, counsel to the first respondent, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday after the court session concluded.

Court of Appeal reserves judgment on the APC senatorial primary in Zamfara north Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

He said the proceedings centred on the adoption of written briefs of argument by all parties involved. The appellant's brief had been served on the respondents earlier, who then filed their reply within the timeframe required by court rules. The appellants also served a reply on points of law, which paved the way for the formal adoption of written addresses on all sides.

Tribune reported that Barrister Galadi confirmed that he adopted the respondent's brief on behalf of his client, after which the court adjourned the matter for judgment. He noted that no specific date has been set, and that the parties will be notified once the court is ready to deliver its ruling.

Shinkafi confident of victory

Speaking separately, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi said he expects the appeal court to uphold the earlier ruling of the Federal High Court, which nullified the APC primary election conducted in the Zamfara North Senatorial District.

He said his optimism rested on the documentary evidence placed before the lower court, which he said proved that the primary was conducted in breach of the Electoral Act and the APC's own guidelines for running primary elections.

The appeal arose after the Federal High Court reportedly struck down the Zamfara North APC senatorial primary, a decision the appellant has challenged at the appellate level.

Court of Appeal to deliver ruling on disputed APC senatorial primary Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Court sacks APC senatorial candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Gusau voided the APC primary election held for the Zamfara North Senatorial District.

Justice Hassan Dikko gave the ruling on Monday, August 31, after considering written addresses adopted by both the plaintiffs and defendants.

APC senatorial aspirant Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi had filed the suit challenging the legality of the primary.

Source: Legit.ng