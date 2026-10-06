Nigeria's U23 side drew DR Congo as their second-round opponents in the 2027 U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

DR Congo booked their place in the second round after coming back from a first-leg deficit against Mauritius U23.

Nigeria will face DR Congo again after both teams were drawn to faceoff in the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Photo by Felipe Amorim

Source: Getty Images

The tie comes after The Athletic revealed FIFA dismissed Nigeria's eligibility case against DR Congo on technicalities

Nigeria's Olympic Eagles will meet DR Congo's U23 side in the second round of the 2027 U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers during the November international break, with a place at the tournament in Egypt on the line.

DR Congo secured their spot in the second round after recovering from a 1-0 first-leg defeat to beat Mauritius U23 2-1 in the opening round of the qualification series.

The turnaround earned the young Leopards a tie against Nigeria, with the first leg scheduled in DR Congo and the return fixture in Nigeria between November 9 and 17.

The winner of the two-legged tie between Nigeria and DR Congo will qualify for the 2027 U23 Africa Cup of Nations, which Egypt will host.

The tournament also serves as part of the pathway towards the 2028 Olympic Games, making the qualifier particularly significant for both nations.

Nigeria will host the second leg at a venue yet to be confirmed, with the exact match dates to fall within the November 9 to 17 window set by the continent's football governing body.

FIFA eligibility case clouds buildup

The draw arrives at a sensitive moment for Nigerian football.

An investigation by The Athletic revealed that Nigeria had a legitimate case against DR Congo over the eligibility of goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi.

FIFA found Mpasi ineligible but dismissed Nigeria's complaint on technicalities, which allowed the goalkeeper to participate at the World Cup level despite the ruling.

The decision drew frustration from Nigerian football circles, who argued the country was denied a fair outcome despite the facts of the case being upheld.

Why FIFA dismissed Nigeria’s case

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA dismissed Nigeria's case against DR Congo because of late filing despite knowing they had a valid case.

This newly emerged reason debunks the earlier circulated reason that the Nigeria Football Federation failed the procedural and financial filing.

Source: Legit.ng