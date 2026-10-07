Gunmen allegedly attacked the convoy of ADC senatorial candidate Herberta Okonofua and party chieftain Kenneth Imansuagbon in Igueben LGA on Tuesday

The ADC blamed the attack on political loyalists of the APC led by the Igueben Local Government Council Chairman, who denied any involvement

An ADC supporter identified as Jerry Oliha was shot during the incident and taken to Irrua Specialist Hospital for treatment

Gunmen allegedly opened fire on the convoy of an African Democratic Congress (ADC) senatorial candidate and a party chieftain in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State on Tuesday, with both leaders escaping without injury.

The targets of the attack were Herberta Okonofua, the ADC candidate for Edo Central Senatorial District, and Kenneth Imansuagbon, a chieftain of the party. The incident took place while both were conducting political engagements in the area.

ADC blames APC loyalists

In a statement issued by the party's State Publicity Secretary, Chris Ojeikere, the ADC directly accused political supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging they were acting under the direction of Igueben Local Government Council Chairman, Endurance Azemegbe. Ojeikere alleged that Azemegbe led armed men who targeted the entourage on three separate occasions within the same day, first in Ward 4 and later in Ward 5 of the local government area.

One ADC supporter, Jerry Oliha, from Ward 6, was not as fortunate. He was reportedly shot at the premises of the Enogie of Igueben and was receiving treatment at Irrua Specialist Hospital at the time of the report.

The ADC described the assault as part of a broader campaign of violence against opposition members across Edo State, citing alleged similar incidents in Etsako East, Owan West, and Owan East Local Government Areas. The party said it had reported the matter to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Igueben and called for a full investigation.

Council chairman and police respond

Azemegbe rejected the allegation outright, saying he was not present in Igueben when the shooting occurred and only became aware of the incident after journalists contacted him.

The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said she could not immediately confirm the details of the incident but added that the police command would look into the matter once a formal report was submitted.

Source: Legit.ng