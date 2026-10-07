Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus initially denied reading Cristiano Ronaldo's public statement, then later admitted he had seen it

Ronaldo released a lengthy statement detailing his account of an incident that forced him to leave the Portugal national team camp

Jesus said he had nothing more to add after acknowledging the statement, shifting his focus to the team

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has broken his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's public statement, acknowledging he read it but insisting he has moved on, as the dispute between the two men shows no clear sign of resolution.

Ronaldo had published a detailed account of events surrounding an incident during the recent international break, which he said forced him to leave the Portugal camp.

Jorge Jesus reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's lengthy statement. Photo by Joao Gregorio.

Source: Getty Images

The statement laid out his version of what happened between him and the national team manager.

Jesus refuses to comment on Ronaldo’s statement

Jesus initially told reporters he had not seen the statement, saying he was watching a Portugal Under-21 match at the time it was released, per Al Nassr Zone.

Shortly after, however, a video shared on X by Record Portugal showed him walking back that claim.

“I read the statement and now, like I do every day, I'm going to the Federation headquarters to work, to think about the Portuguese national team,” he said.

“I have nothing more to say.”

Ronaldo has indicated his willingness to continue representing Portugal, making himself available for the national team's November fixtures. Whether the friction between him and Jesus will affect his involvement going forward remains unclear.

Talking points from Ronaldo’s statement

Legit.ng previously analysed the major talking points from Ronaldo’s statement after the Portugal star published a near 2,000-word message.

The major talking point was the part of the statement which revealed a statement he approved for the manager to read at the press conference.

Source: Legit.ng