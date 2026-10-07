Dangote Refinery is targeting 10 million retail investors in its planned IPO, more than double the number of subscribers for Saudi Aramco’s 2019 IPO

The IPO aims to raise up to N2.15 trillion ($1.6 billion) to fund the refinery’s expansion from 700,000 to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2029

If successful, Dangote’s IPO could set a new benchmark for retail investor participation, surpassing Aramco’s record

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery is setting an ambitious target for its planned initial public offering (IPO), seeking to attract 10 million retail investors to the share sale.

Reuters reports that Dangote Refinery Chief Executive Officer, David Bird, disclosed the target while speaking at the Fujairah Energy Markets Forum.

Dangote Refinery Sets Bold Target to Beat Saudi Aramco’s 4.5 million Retail Investor Record

Source: UGC

If achieved, Dangote’s IPO would attract more than twice the number of retail investors who participated in Saudi Aramco’s landmark 2019 listing.

Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s biggest oil companies, recorded more than 4.5 million retail subscribers during its IPO, making its retail participation a major benchmark for large public offerings.

Dangote Refinery is now aiming to go significantly beyond that figure as it seeks to broaden Nigerian ownership of the massive Lagos-based petroleum project.

Dangote targets N2.15tn from IPO

The planned IPO is expected to raise as much as N2.15 trillion ($1.6 billion), with Dangote Refinery looking to use the funds to support its ambitious expansion plans.

The refinery currently has a crude-processing capacity of 700,000 barrels per day, following an increase from its original 650,000 barrels per day.

Dangote plans to add another 700,000 barrels per day, potentially taking the facility's total capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2029.

The expansion would significantly increase the refinery’s global standing. If completed as planned, Dangote says the facility could become the world’s largest refinery by capacity, moving beyond its current status as Africa’s largest refinery.

The company is seeking fresh capital as it prepares for the next phase of expansion and aims to strengthen its position in the international petroleum market.

Can Dangote beat Aramco’s record?

Dangote’s 10 million-investor target puts the IPO in direct comparison with Saudi Aramco’s 2019 offering, which attracted more than 4.5 million retail investors.

Aramco’s IPO raised $29.4 billion after its over-allotment option was exercised and was once the world’s largest public listing by funds raised. That record has since been surpassed by SpaceX’s reported $75 billion 2026 public listing.

For Dangote, however, the more immediate challenge is retail participation.

At 10 million investors, the refinery would need to attract more than double Aramco’s 2019 retail subscriber base.

Reaching that figure would make Dangote’s IPO one of the most significant retail investment drives ever attempted by an African company and could dramatically widen public ownership of Nigeria’s biggest refinery project.

Source: Legit.ng