Nigerian youngster Mishel Nduka scored a sensational hat-trick for Arsenal U16 in 5-2 win over Norwich

Nduka’s performances have caught the eye of the Nigerian Football Federation for potential future Super Eagles call-up

Arsenal’s U16 standout is on track for a scholarship contract after an impressive start since joining from Charlton Athletic

Nigerian midfielder Mishel Nduka has quickly established himself as one of Arsenal’s most promising talents after an outstanding performance in the Premier League Cup.

The young midfielder scored a superb hat-trick to inspire the Gunners U16s to a 5-2 triumph over Norwich City.

Youngster Mishel Nduka has caught the eye of NFF officials after netting a hat-trick for Arsenal's U16s. Photo credit: Arsenal Youth

Source: UGC

According to Arsenal Youth, all three goals showcased his lethal finishing from inside the box and his knack for finding space at the perfect moments.

Since joining Arsenal in September 2025 from Charlton Athletic, Nduka’s immediate impact has been undeniable, and he is already catching the eye of senior figures in Nigeria.

His clever positioning and predatory instincts in front of goal have earned praise from Arsenal youth expert Jeorge Bird, who described the teenager as one of the most exciting young prospects in the Arsenal setup.

Arsenal youth system boosts Nduka’s development

Nduka’s journey at Arsenal has been nothing short of meteoric.

Nigeria will hope to beat England to secure the international future of Mishel Nduka despite the youngster already involved in England's U15s. Photo credit: @HaleEndReport

Source: Twitter

After a successful eight-year stint at Charlton, the midfielder’s move to North London has seen him quickly integrate into the elite youth ranks, One Football reports.

He has featured prominently in Arsenal’s recent win at the Premier League U16 National Finals at St George’s Park, playing alongside other rising stars like Emerson Nwaneri and Jayden Oba.

Further highlighting his progress, Nduka was recently invited to train with Arsenal’s U19 squad, a clear sign of the club’s faith in his potential.

With interest reportedly from Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers before he chose Arsenal, the young midfielder’s decision to continue his development at the Emirates Stadium appears to have been a shrewd one.

Arsenal are now expected to offer him a scholarship contract ahead of the 2026/27 season, ensuring he remains within their talent pipeline.

NFF and Super Eagles monitoring Nduka

Nduka’s rise has not gone unnoticed by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), who are actively scouting foreign-born players eligible to represent Nigeria.

The midfielder’s strong performances have sparked conversations about a potential future call-up to the Super Eagles, following in the footsteps of players like Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, and Cyriel Dessers.

With Nigeria looking to strengthen their talent pool and secure the allegiance of dual-nationality players, Nduka’s development could prove crucial in the years ahead.

His combination of technical skill, composure in front of goal, and experience in competitive youth tournaments makes him a player to watch for both club and country.

Arsenal sign young Nigerian midfielder

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal have once again strengthened their ties with Nigerian football after confirming the signing of highly-rated 14-year-old midfielder Emmanuel Ahaneku, from Coventry City.

The youngster joins the Premier League club’s prestigious Hale End Academy, home to some of the finest players to come through English football in recent years.

Source: Legit.ng