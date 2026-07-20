Lionel Messi posted an emotional message on Instagram nearly 24 hours after Argentina lost the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to Spain

Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute as Spain dominated the match across 120 minutes of play

Sources close to the Inter Miami star admitted that continuing with the national team after the defeat would be difficult

Lionel Messi has broken his silence following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, posting a heartfelt message that acknowledged the pain of the loss, while paying tribute to his teammates and the Argentine public.

Spain controlled the match from start to finish across 120 minutes, with Ferran Torres netting the only goal in the 106th minute to hand Spain the trophy.

Lionel Messi leave the pitch after Argentina's World Cup loss. Photo by Wong HE.

Source: Getty Images

For Messi, who had led Argentina to back-to-back World Cup finals, it was a bitter end to what many believe was his final appearance at the tournament. Fans of both sides chanted his name on the pitch after the final whistle.

Messi breaks silence after World Cup loss

Nearly 24 hours after the defeat, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner took to his Instagram page with an emotional message of hurt and appreciation.

“The pain is immense, and it will take time for this wound to heal,” he admitted.

“But I also choose to hold on to all the good things, the matches we turned around by giving everything, moments that will remain in our memories forever and the support of an entire country that, together with the work and effort of this group, brought us back once again among the best teams in the world.”

“Today, it is difficult to appreciate what we achieved, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals,” he added.

He took his time to appreciate his teammates, fans and everyone who has shown him love since the final whistle, and also congratulated Spain.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message. Once again, we managed to come together as a country and stand united, sharing the immense pride of being Argentine. I also want to congratulate Spain on winning the championship,” he concluded.

Beyond the message itself, questions now surround his international future. According to ESPN Argentina, people close to the 37-year-old say it would be hard for him to carry on with the Albiceleste after such a painful defeat, raising the possibility that the final was his last game in the national shirt.

Chiqui Tapia sends message to Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that Chiqui Tapia sent a message to Lionel Messi after Argentina lost the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to Spain.

The Argentina Football Association President wrote an emotional message to the captain and appreciated his years of service in the national team.

Source: Legit.ng