Belgium and Senegal are set to clash in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seattle, USA

The Teranga Lions and the Red Devils secured qualification with wins in their final group games

Predictions from popular sources have rated the chances of each team’s chances of winning the match

Belgium and Senegal are set to face off in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 in Seattle, United States, on July 1, 2026, 9 PM Nigerian time.

The Red Devils finished top of Group G after a 5-1 win over New Zealand in their final group game, having played draws against Egypt and Iran.

Belgium set to battle Senegal in thd 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32. Photo by Christopher Norris.

Source: Getty Images

The Teranga Lions beat Iraq 5-0 in their final group game to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams despite losing to France and Norway in the first two games.

Both teams have not been impressive despite the potential of their squad, but the knockout stage does not look back; it focuses on how each team can adapt and progress.

Predictions for Belgium vs Senegal

As seen on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat, predicts that the Europeans will get the better of the Africans and progress to the Round of 16.

The winner of this match will have a match in the Round of 16 against the winner of the other Round of 32 clash between the United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer backed Belgium to beat Senegal in 90 minutes with 46.8% of the 25,000 pre-game simulations.

The African champions have a 25.7% chance of winning, while a draw is likely to occur at 27.5%, leaving the Lions with a tough task at hand.

What the managers said

Belgium national team head coach Rudi Garcia respects Senegal despite finishing third in their group and expects a difficult match.

“We know we are playing the best third team; Senegal had a very tough group, and that is probably why they finished third. It doesn’t matter; if you want to go far, you have to beat the good or excellent teams,” he told FIFA.

“Senegal are very fast, and very strong; we will have to be at our best to beat them.”

Rudi Garcia respects Senegal despite finishing third in the group stage. Photo by Dirk Waem/Belga Mag.

Source: Getty Images

Senegalese head coach Pape Thiaw confirms his team’s readiness to face Belgium, even though they respect them as a great footballing nation.

“We have a lot of respect for Belgium, showed they are a great football nation. We are ready, we are prepared,” Thiaw said ahead of the game.

Where to watch Belgium vs Senegal

The match will be broadcast globally, and for Nigeria audience, it is available on SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv and their streaming platforms.

Senegal set record against Iraq

Legit.ng previously reported that Senegal set a unique record with their 5-0 win over Iraq in their final group game, which sealed their qualification.

The Teranga Lions became the first African nation to score five goals in a match at the FIFA World Cup, and the goals helped their qualification push.

Source: Legit.ng