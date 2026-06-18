South Africa coach Hugo Broos insists Bafana Bafana are still “in the fight” despite their 2-0 opening loss to Mexico

South Africa and Czechia meet in a crucial Group A clash after both sides lost their first World Cup matches

Broos is expected to shake up his tactics and introduce a more attacking setup to revive qualification hopes

Hugo Broos is not panicking. At least not yet.

South Africa’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their World Cup opener was a reality check, but the Bafana Bafana head coach believes the performance told a more balanced story than the scoreline suggests.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos is still optimistic Bafana Bafana can still qualify for the knockout round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Kyodo News

Source: Getty Images

"It was not the start we wanted, but I don't think the scoreline reflects the effort the players put in," Broos told Caf Online.

"We were well organised for long periods and, despite the setbacks, I saw enough to believe we can still achieve something in this tournament. We must learn from our mistakes, improve in the final third and focus fully on the next match. Nothing is lost yet."

The Belgian coach is leaning on the positives, especially the structure and discipline his team showed in spells against the hosts in a packed stadium.

For several players making their World Cup debut, the experience alone was significant, and Broos also believes that game could serve as a foundation rather than a setback.

South Africa ready for mist-win clash vs Czechia

The Group A table already looks tight, with Mexico and South Korea sitting on three points each, leaving South Africa and Czechia under immediate pressure heading into their second fixture.

Both sides lost their opening matches, and both now face a straightforward reality. Another defeat would push qualification hopes into dangerous territory.

South Africa would be looking to bounce back from their opening-round defeat and pick up their first points at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

According to Sportstar, South Africa will have to deal with more than just pressure, as suspension has taken out two key Bafana Bafana midfielders, Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane, after their red cards against Mexico.

That forces Broos into adjustments at a crucial moment in the tournament.

There is also a sense that both teams will approach the match with caution early on, knowing the consequences of another loss.

A previous meeting between the sides dates back to 1997, a 2-2 draw in the Confederations Cup. This time, the stakes are significantly higher.

Broos to change tactics in crucial match

Broos is expected to move away from his usual five-man defensive setup and switch to a more aggressive 4-3-3 formation for the Czechia clash, Yahoo Sports reports.

The adjustment is partly forced, but it also reflects a need for more attacking intent.

Thalente Mbatha is set to take control of midfield responsibilities, while pace and creativity are expected from young wide players Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng.

Their direct style could be key in breaking down a Czechia side also searching for rhythm after their opening defeat.

There is also a boost for South Africa, with Aubrey Modiba declared fit after recovering from a knock sustained in the first match.

A win for Bafana Bafana will revive their chances of progressing to the Round of 32, but a defeat would mean Broos’ team could be one of the first teams to get eliminated from the World Cup.

Supercomputer predicts South Africa match

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the outcome of the crucial match between South Africa and Czechia after running 10,000 pre-game simulations.

Czechia won in 52.9% of the simulations. A draw is more likely to occur at 23.8% than a South African win at 23.3%, leaving Bafana Bafana with a mountain to climb.

Source: Legit.ng