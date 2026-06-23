Didier Deschamps is set to miss France's final group-stage match against Norway on Friday, June 26, 2026

Les Bleus currently sit top of Group I after winning their opening two matches, including a victory over African giants Senegal

The possible absence of Deschamps has generated widespread reaction among fans, with many expressing concern over the impact it could have on the team

France will be without head coach Didier Deschamps when they face Norway in their final group-stage match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The two-time world champions have enjoyed an impressive start to the 23rd edition of the tournament.

Les Bleus opened their campaign with a commanding 3-1 victory over Senegal, with Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe scoring twice and Bradley Barcola also finding the net. Ibrahim Mbaye grabbed a consolation goal for the African side.

Didier Deschamps congratulates Kylian Mbappe after substituted during the FIFA World Cup between France and Iraq at Philadelphia Stadium. Photo by: Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

France continued their strong run against Iraq, as Mbappe registered another brace to equal Ronaldo Nazario's World Cup goals record before Ousmane Dembele added a third goal, his first-ever strike at a major international tournament.

Why Deschamps will miss the match against Norway

The French Football Federation (FFF) has confirmed the death of Didier Deschamps' mother, who passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

According to ESPN, FFF president Philippe Diallo has granted Deschamps permission to return to France to attend his mother's funeral.

Diallo also confirmed that assistant coach Guy Stephan will oversee training sessions and preparations ahead of France's final group-stage encounter against Norway. The statement read:

"Didier Deschamps will not be able ⁠to oversee training sessions ahead of ​the Norway against France match. He will ​also be absent from the bench for Friday's final Group I game.

"The national team ​coach learned this morning of the death of ‌his ⁠mother and will return to France to attend her funeral.

"In agreement with Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football ​Federation, who ​is ⁠currently at the France team's base camp, Deschamps has entrusted ​assistant coach Guy Stephan with ​responsibility ⁠for leading the squad until his return."

Deschamps had previously announced he would step down as France coach after the tournament, following 14 years in charge.

The former France captain led Les Bleus to World Cup glory in 2018, and his team lost the final to Argentina in 2022 on penalties, per Reuters.

France head coach Didier Deschamps loses his mother during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will miss the match against Norway. Photo by: MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions have trailed the death of Didier Deschamps' mother. Read them below:

@Oldura said:

"I hope the same energy and debate would be had as Doku did. Somethings are just bigger than football."

@khreys01 wrote:

"Some of you dropping a condolences were quick to call Doku all sorts of names when he chose family first. I don't understand it but it's either y'all just like mourning or you hate men who love their wives. Anyways, May Didier's mother find peace and you losers find shame."

@MarvineODiddy added:

"Given Doku's coverage for his absence, I wonder what that L'Equippe presenter will say about Deschamps' absence if given the opportunity, given both cases are polar opposites of each other.

"One came into the world while the other left. Both men left to support their families."

Doku set to leave World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Belgium winger Jeremy Doku has sparked debate on social media after revealing that he could temporarily leave the national team's World Cup camp.

The Manchester City forward is expecting his first child and hopes to be present when his wife, Shireen, gives birth during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng