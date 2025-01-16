Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has disclosed Victor Osimhen's desire to remain at Galatasaray

The 26-year-old forward joined the Turkish giants on loan from Napoli last summer after a fallout with the club

Osimhen has been a figurehead in Galatasaray’s title push this season, scoring crucial goals for the Istanbul giants

Victor Osimhen has reportedly expressed his desire to stay at Galatasaray following a successful loan stint from Napoli.

According to his Super Eagles teammate Henry Onyekuru, the 26-year-old striker has grown fond of life in Turkey, where he has thrived both on and off the pitch.

However, any permanent deal remains dependent on Napoli’s willingness to negotiate as the Italian club are desperate to offload the Nigerian forward to a top club willing to spend big.

Victor Osimhen has become a key member of the Galatasaray squad this season after netting 13 goals in 17 appearances. Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media

Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on loan last summer, has quickly become a fan favorite due to his impressive performances and ability to deliver in crucial games.

His presence has significantly bolstered Galatasaray’s attack, scoring 13 goals and creating six assists in all competitions per Transfermarkt, making him an invaluable asset for the Turkish giants.

