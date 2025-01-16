Super Eagles Teammate Offers Insight on Osimhen’s Napoli and Galatasaray Dilemma
- Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has disclosed Victor Osimhen's desire to remain at Galatasaray
- The 26-year-old forward joined the Turkish giants on loan from Napoli last summer after a fallout with the club
- Osimhen has been a figurehead in Galatasaray’s title push this season, scoring crucial goals for the Istanbul giants
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Victor Osimhen has reportedly expressed his desire to stay at Galatasaray following a successful loan stint from Napoli.
According to his Super Eagles teammate Henry Onyekuru, the 26-year-old striker has grown fond of life in Turkey, where he has thrived both on and off the pitch.
However, any permanent deal remains dependent on Napoli’s willingness to negotiate as the Italian club are desperate to offload the Nigerian forward to a top club willing to spend big.
Osimhen, who joined Galatasaray on loan last summer, has quickly become a fan favorite due to his impressive performances and ability to deliver in crucial games.
His presence has significantly bolstered Galatasaray’s attack, scoring 13 goals and creating six assists in all competitions per Transfermarkt, making him an invaluable asset for the Turkish giants.
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu earned his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from the University of Port Harcourt in 2016. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng