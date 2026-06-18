Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the second group stage game between Czechia and South Africa

South Africa and Czechia will kick off the second round of the group stage of the 2026 World Cup

Bafana Bafana and the Representatives lost their opening matches to Mexico and South Korea, respectively

South Africa returns to action for the second group stage match of their 2026 FIFA World Cup against Czechia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 18.

Bafana Bafana lost their opening match to co-hosts Mexico 2-0 at Estadio Azteca, while South Korea defeated the Europeans 2-1 in their first match.

South Africa braces for second World Cup group stage match vs Czechia. Photo by Sebastian Frej.

Source: Getty Images

The two winless sides of Group A will aim for a win to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive, while a loss for either side could prove detrimental.

Supercomputer predicts Czechia vs South Africa

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the outcome of the crucial match after running 10,000 pre-game simulations.

Czechia won in 52.9% of the simulations. A draw is more likely to occur at 23.8% than a South African win at 23.3%, leaving Bafana Bafana with a mountain to climb.

Both sides have met once before in the Confederations Cup in 1997, which ended 2-2. Czechia can do better today as South Africa will be without the suspended Siphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane.

Brooks slams Zwane’s suspension

FIFA extended Zwane’s suspension to three matches for violent conduct, which means he can not feature again unless South Africa reach the Round of 16.

Hugo Broos is displeased with the suspension, particularly after watching Lionel Messi escape a red card for a studs-up challenge on Aissa Mandi’s calf during Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria.

“The red card is too severe. I looked back at the situation where Temba got a red card. I don't think it was a red card. When I see what happened yesterday with Messi, then I don't agree, certainly not,” he told FIFA at the pre-match conference.

“I think there was not even a VAR with Messi. So when you see the situation, the Mexican player blocked my player," said Broos

“I'm sorry, but this is much, much, much too severe and again and again. I don't want Messi to get a red card because that player has to be on the pitch. You saw yesterday what a wonderful player he is. But yeah, what is the difference then? So I'm a little bit frustrated about that, certainly because Temba got three matches suspension.”

Hugo Broos slams FIFA for extending Themba Zwane's suspension. Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance.

Source: Getty Images

Africans would be glued to their screens to watch Bafana in action today. South Africans can watch on SABC 1, SABC Sport and Sporty TV on YouTube.

Nigerians, many of whom are also interested in “hate watching”, can watch on SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv as well as Sporty TV on YouTube.

Ronwen Williams appeals to Africans

Legit. ng previously reported that Ronwen Williams appealed to other African countries to support South Africa when they take on Czechia.

Most African fans were against Bafana Bafana due to the xenophobic issues in the country, and are determined to keep going till they are eliminated.

Source: Legit.ng