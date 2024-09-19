Victor Osimhen joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan after exploring several options to leave Napoli

The striker had moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Al-Ahli collapse due to lack of agreement over different conditions

Italian Serie A rivals AC Milan were reportedly interested, and club chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic has spoken on the deal

AC Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic has broken his silence after reports emerged that the Italian giants made moves for Victor Osimhen before the striker joined Galatasaray.

Osimhen was the hottest topic of the summer transfer window as he was determined to leave Napoli, with top European clubs Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain locked in negotiations for weeks.

Victor Osimhen with the Galatasaray fans after his debut against Rizespor. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The closest he got to leaving Estadio Diego Armando Maradona was on the deadline day when Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli reached an agreement with Napoli and the player, but the club asked for more money.

Ibrahimovic speaks on Osimhen's rumour

According to Gianluca DiMarzio, AC Milan attempted to sign the Nigerian striker on loan and spoke to Napoli, but the deal was not completed on either end.

The Neapolitans were unwilling to let the player join a direct rival and were seeking to send him abroad, which eventually happened, even though it was a temporary leave.

Club legend and special adviser Ibrahimovic, speaking ahead of Milan's 3-1 UEFA Champions League loss to Liverpool, commented on the rumours around Osimhen.

“Did I try with Osimhen? I'm keeping quiet about Osimhen,” he said, as quoted by Tuttosport.

Milan signed former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham instead, but results have yet to go their way as pressure mounts on new head coach Paulo Fonseca.

Osimhen made a winning start to his Galatasaray career and got an assist in the 5-0 win over Rizespor but sat out the 3-1 win over Gaziantep due to ineligibility.

Chukwueze wants Osimhen in Milan

Legit.ng reported that Samuel Chukwueze tapped up Osimhen for a move to AC Milan as his compatriot’s future at Napoli remains complicated despite his desire to leave.

Chukwueze, who has rediscovered himself under new manager Paulo Fonseca, disclosed that he had spoken to his U17 teammate about joining him in Milan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng