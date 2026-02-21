France international Zinedine Zidane is on the verge of becoming the manager of a national team

The former Juventus star has been away from coaching following his resignation from Real Madrid in 2021

Mixed reactions have trailed the return of the 1998 World Cup winner as fans expressed their joy on social media

Three-time UEFA Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to become the next manager of the France national football team.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a verbal agreement is already in place for the Real Madrid legend to succeed his former teammate Didier Deschamps after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Zidane edges closer to France job

The 1998 Ballon d'Or winner reportedly turned down multiple offers from top European clubs, including Real Madrid, to pursue his long-held ambition of managing Les Bleus.

The Juventus icon has stayed away from coaching since resigning from Los Blancos in 2021.

Zidane was present at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where he came to support his son, Luca Zidane.

Reports claim his son opted to represent Algeria after not receiving an invitation from the current French setup despite his father’s influence.

Romano added that Zidane is expected to assume full control of the national team immediately after the Mundial in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, according to Tribuna.

Deschamps is widely expected to lead France at the tournament for the final time.

Les Bleus have been drawn alongside Senegal, Norway, and the winner of the intercontinental playoff between Bolivia, Iraq, or Suriname, per ESPN.

Football fans have expressed joy following the impending appointment of Zidane as manager of the French national team. Read them below:

@prolifeai said:

"This is the moment every French fan has been waiting for! While Deschamps has built an incredible legacy, the prospect of Zinédine Zidane leading this generation—especially working alongside Kylian Mbappé—is pure box office.

"It feels like the natural evolution of Les Bleus; the king finally returning to his throne to guide the future of French football."

OBOXsss wrote:

"The masterpiece is finally being completed. 🇫🇷 From leading them on the pitch to guiding them from the touchline—Zizou’s return feels like destiny. The Mbappe x Zidane era is going to be cinematic. 🍿✨"

@adonnisxx added:

"Zidane returns to where he always belonged: leading France. A historic change that marks the beginning of a new era for Les Bleus."

@Iam_Bwoiralph said:

"I gotta be honest Man, gotta love Zizou’s patience Man has been waiting for more than 5 years for this job since he left Madrid."

Zidane's record as a coach

The Bordeaux legend Zinedine Zidane handled Real Madrid for five seasons.

The 53-year-old won two La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cup and two FIFA Club World Cup.

The French international was linked with Juventus, Manchester United and Olympique Marseille after his second stint with Los Blancos.

Zidane is expected to work with top players including former Paris Saint-Germain star, Kylian Mbappe.

Zidane backs Mbappe

