Nigeria will tackle Jamaica in the Unity Cup Final on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 7:45 PM in London

The Super Eagles beat West African rivals Ghana, while the Reggae Boyz edged Trinidad and Tobago to reach the final

The Nigeria versus Jamaica match will be broadcast live on NFF TV, MAX, and AfroSport

The GTech Community Stadium in Brentford, London, will play host to the highly anticipated encounter between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz in the Unity Cup Final on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The game, billed for a 7:45 PM kickoff, is a match that symbolises more than just a battle for a title; it is a celebration of African and Caribbean excellence, both on and off the pitch.

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi celebrates after Nigeria scored its second goal against Ghana in the Unity Cup in London. Photo by Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

This Unity Cup final promises a thrilling blend of footballing skill, raw passion, and cultural unity, as two proud footballing nations aim to write their names in history.

The Super Eagles, full of confidence after a spirited win over Ghana in the semi-finals, are eyeing the trophy to affirm their dominance in the international friendly tournament, Premium Times reports.

Road to the final: Drama and rivalries

Jamaica’s journey to the final was anything but smooth as the Reggae Boyz survived a tense encounter against regional rivals Trinidad and Tobago, emerging 3-2 winners courtesy of a last-gasp penalty from Richard King.

The game saw Jamaica throw away a 2-0 lead before regaining composure in additional time to grab the win.

Jamaica players celebrate after scoring a last-gasp winner in additional time against Trinidad and Tobago in the Unity Cup. Photo by Richard Pelham

Source: Getty Images

For Nigeria, the path to the final came through the emotionally charged “Jollof Derby” against Ghana.

Despite a wobbly second half, the Super Eagles emerged with a 2-1 win, thanks to a composed finish by Cyriel Dessers and an own goal, ESPN reports.

Without key attackers Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, Nigeria leaned on the experience of Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Samuel Chukwueze, showing the Super Eagles squad’s strength in depth.

Historically, meetings between Nigeria and Jamaica are rare but memorable.

The Super Eagles hold a higher FIFA ranking and boast greater tournament experience, but the Reggae Boyz have shown grit and pace, capable of unsettling even the best.

Time, Venue, and How to Watch Live

The final match of the Unity Cup 2025 takes place on:

Date:

Saturday, May 31, 2025

Time:

7:45 PM (WAT)

Venue:

GTech Community Stadium, Brentford, London

Where to Watch:

Fans can tune in to NFF TV, MAX, and AfroSport for live broadcasts and streaming options.

With both teams full of talent and heart, Saturday’s final promises to be a memorable spectacle.

Eric Chelle assesses NPFL stars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has assessed the Nigeria Premier Football League stars who played for Nigeria against Ghana in the Unity Cup on May 28, 2025.

Alimi Sikiru, Papa Daniel, and Ismaila Sodiq all started the match, while Ahmed Musa, Onyebuchi Ifeanyi, and Collins Ugwueze came off the bench to earn minutes.

The Super Eagles defeated rivals Black Stars 2-1 in the semi-final of the 2025 Unity Cup held at Brentford FC’s Gtech Community Stadium in London.

