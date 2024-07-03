The Czech Republic has launched a new portal for highly-skilled non-EU workers, including those from Nigeria

The country is promising quick decisions and offers support to employers looking to bring in foreign workers

Interested qualified Nigerians can seek jobs in the country and then apply for a visa from the embassy

The Czech Republic wants foreign workers and recently launched a new portal called 'Work in Czechia '.

The portal aimed to attract foreign talent to bolster the skilled labour market facing shortages.

According to Schengen News, the initiative aligns with the European Institute for Innovation and Technology's (EIT) Deep Tech Talent Initiative, which aims to upskill one million individuals in deep tech fields by 2025.

How the Czech Republic's portal will work

The new portal is available in Czechia.EU, provides a comprehensive guide for foreign professionals, covering all aspects of life and work in the country.

This includes detailed information on visa and immigration procedures, as well as tips for cultural engagement.

Speaking about the portal, Jan Michal, head of the CzechInvest agency, stated that the platform offers numerous opportunities, particularly in the technology sector.

It also provides essential guidance on navigating the visa process, further facilitating the integration of international talent into Czechia's workforce.

His words

“The website provides foreign talents with a comprehensive overview of life and employment in our country.

“They can find all the necessary information on it – from details on visas and immigration to tips on cultural activities."

