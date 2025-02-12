Michael Carrick has praised struggling Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho’s experience and eagerness to play

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has heaped praise on Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho ahead of his much-anticipated debut for the Championship club.

The Nigerian striker joined Boro on loan from Spanish side Sevilla on transfer deadline day and has been eager to make his mark in English football once again.

Kelechi Iheanacho joined Middlesbrough in January and is set to make his debut for the Championship club on Wednesday against Sheffield United. Photo by Stu Foster

Carrick, a former Manchester United coach, has expressed confidence in Iheanacho’s ability, citing his experience and talent as key assets for the team.

Speaking to Middlesbrough’s official website, Carrick highlighted Iheanacho’s enthusiasm and commitment to training.

“Kels has experience and pedigree and he’s been well-known for a long time. He played against us last season at the Riverside, and while we managed to come out on top that day, he showed his quality,” Carrick stated.

“He’s desperate to play, and he has a fantastic personality. Since arriving, he’s been great in training and has settled in well with the squad. We have a strong attacking lineup, and while not everyone can play at the same time, we can use that depth to our advantage.”

Iheanacho’s struggles at Sevilla

Iheanacho’s time at Sevilla was far from ideal as the forward joined the Spanish club in the summer but struggled to make an impact, scoring just three goals in 11 appearances across all competitions, TransferMarkt reports.

Despite arriving with a strong reputation following his time in the Premier League, he failed to secure a regular starting spot under manager García Pimienta who later suggested the Nigerian might not stay until the end of the season.

One of the key reasons for Iheanacho’s struggles was Sevilla’s inconsistent form and tactical changes, which did not suit his playing style.

Limited playing time and a lack of confidence in front of goal ultimately led him to seek a move elsewhere.

With Middlesbrough offering him a fresh opportunity, the Nigerian international is determined to revive his form and help the club push for promotion.

Debut against Sheffield United up next

Iheanacho’s first chance to impress will come as Middlesbrough faces Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

The match presents a great opportunity for the Super Eagles striker to showcase his ability and contribute to Boro’s attacking force.

With Carrick’s backing and a renewed sense of determination, Iheanacho will be looking to make an instant impact in his debut and remind fans of his goalscoring prowess.

