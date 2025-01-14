Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The Georgian forward is set to become the second high-profile player to leave the Italian club in six months

Kvaratskhelia joins Victor Osimhen on the list of players who have dumped Napoli after falling out with the club

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has become the latest player on his way out of Napoli after the Italian club agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of the Georgian forward.

With the January transfer window approaching, the 23-year-old again expressed his desire to leave Napoli and the club agreed to grant his wish, with PSG immediately pouncing on the opportunity.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’ and Victor Osimhen are on the verge of leaving Napoli permanently after the Georgian sealed a deal to join PSG. Photo by Ciancaphoto Studio

Source: Getty Images

According to Football Transfers, PSG began negotiations with Napoli for Kvaratskhelia on Monday and both parties have now reached an agreement for the transfer of the Georgian.

The 23-year-old forward is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Parisians as the French club is expected to pay a whopping €70 million plus add-ons to finalise the transfer.

Kvaratskhelia played a key role alongside Victor Osimhen to help Napoli win the 2022/23 Scudetto but both players have seemingly fallen out with the club’s hierarchy in the last six months.

How Kvaratskhelia’s deal affects Osimhen

PSG made a €200 million proposal for Kvaratskhelia and Napoli teammate Osimhen last summer, but the Italian club turned it down because they expected to make more money from the sale of both players.

After finishing 10th last season in Serie A and failing to qualify for Europe, both players wanted out of Napoli and this caused a fallout with the club’s hierarchy.

Napoli had accepted losing Osimhen but remained determined to keep Kvaratskhelia. Ultimately, their gamble did not pay off.

They were unable to get a significant fee for Osimhen and the Nigerian was forced to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan, and Kvaratskhelia has performed below expectations this term.

Kvaratskhelia wants Napoli exit like Osimhen

After witnessing Osimhen leave last summer, Kvaratskhelia informed Napoli of his willingness to follow his strike partner out of the Italian club in the January transfer window.

The Georgian forward’s form seemed to have been affected by all the off-pitch shenanigans as he has managed just five goals in 19 appearances for Napoli this season.

Napoli manager Antonio Conte had expressed regret earlier following the treatment Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen had received from the club’s hierarchy which has forced their decision to leave the 2022/23 Serie A champions.

Lukaku addresses Kvaratskhelia’s Napoli exit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid rising talk over Kvaratskhelia’s prospective departure from Napoli to the Ligue 1 giants PSG, current striker Romelu Lukaku has weighed in on the subject.

Lukaku was brought in as a replacement for Osimhen, who had his own difficult transfer situation before departing the club, and he highlighted the need of group togetherness above individual ambitions.

Kvaratskhelia will become the second high-profile player after Osimhen to fall out with the Napoli hierarchy and thereby leave the Italian club as a result.

