The English Football Association (EFA) is set to punish Nigerian international Taiwo Awoniyi

The Super Eagles striker scored the third goal in Nottingham Forest's 3-0 win against struggling Tottenham on Saturday, March 22

The win pushed Forest to 16th on the Premier League log, while the 2025 Europa League winners are sitting in 17th place

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi faces the prospect of disciplinary action from the English Football Association.

The Nigerian international sealed the victory for the Forest in their 3-0 away win against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday, March 22.

Spurs were the better team throughout the first half, but Richarlison squandered their opportunity. In the 45th minute, Igor Jesus gave Forest the lead after connecting to Neco Williams' corner, scoring his third goal this season.

The English Football Association is set to punish Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoinyi. Photo by: Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

This is the first time Nottingham have taken the lead in a Premier League match under Vitor Pereira.

In the 62nd minute, Morgan Gibbs-White doubled the lead for the visitors after connecting to Callum Hudson-Odoi's pass, increasing his goal tally to nine. Spurs had tried signing Gibbs-White last summer.

Three minutes to the end of the match, Taiwo Awoniyi came off the bench to seal Forest's 3-0 triumph at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, per ESPN.

Why Taiwo Awoniyi faces punishment

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored his second Premier League goal against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 28-year-old celebrated by sprinting towards the corner flag before kneeling and pointing to the sky in gratitude after a difficult period in his career.

The Nigerian international then lifted his shirt to reveal an undershirt bearing the inscription, “God is the greatest.”

Referee Michael Oliver immediately cautioned Awoniyi for removing his shirt after scoring.

According to Law 4 of the FA rules, players are not permitted to display undergarments with political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, images, or unauthorised advertising.

The regulations state that any such breach may lead to sanctions imposed by the competition organiser, the national association, or FIFA.

Given that Awoniyi’s undershirt carried a religious message, the FA could formally charge the Nottingham Forest forward for violating these provisions.

However, since the message reflects a personal expression of faith rather than a political stance, the punishment may be lenient, ranging from a fine to a formal warning.

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi scores for Nottingham Forest against Tottenham. Photo: by Izzy Poles - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to impending punishment on Awoniyi

@NosaOmede said:

"The guys running that FA must be mostly demented minds. They daily promote the alphabet sexual mafia but also daily suppress religious acts that is the beacon of human decency, values & life."

@ayodawson07 wrote:

"If the FA sanctions a man for celebrating with 'God is the greatest' on his shirt, they need to be honest about what they're doing. Religious expression isn't a political statement—it's a protected freedom. Fining players for faith while commercial sponsors plaster brands across every inch of the pitch isn't about neutrality. It's about who gets to speak.

@Emy_Bigshow added:

"What is the First line in the British National Anthem.

"If it has any religious underlining then there should not be anything wrong with what Taiwo Awoniyi has written on his shirt.

"God is the Greatest and that is a fact."

Former Nigerian star blasts Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Golden Eaglet goalkeeper Dele Abubakar has slammed Chelle for excluding Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi despite having an expansive list of 39 players.

The former Kano Golden Stars player said the former Liverpool player would have served as a spiritual intercessor for the team.

Source: Legit.ng