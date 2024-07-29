Victor Osimhen’s future at Napoli is expected to be resolved before the 2024/25 season starts

The Nigerian forward will leave the Italian club, but his release clause is a stumbling block

Antonio Conte favours Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku as his replacement when he leaves

Victor Osimhen’s future could be resolved soon, with Napoli already considering an option previously available to them, but they turned it down.

Osimhen is confirmed to be leaving the Diego Maradona Stadium this summer, with new manager Antonio Conte informed he is powerless to stop the Nigerian forward.

Victor Osimhen training under Antonio Conte's supervision at Napoli. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

His £113 million release clause and wage demands have been the stumbling block that has driven away top Premier League clubs and Paris Saint-Germain.

Napoli to consider Osimhen Lukaku swap

Napoli's new boss, Antonio Conte, has identified Romelu Lukaku as his ideal striker to replace Osimhen when he leaves the club, and the Belgian striker is also ready to leave Chelsea.

The two clubs were involved in discussions over an exchange deal earlier in the summer, but the Italian club quickly pulled out because they wanted the full release clause for their player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Neapolitans are now interested in having discussions with the London club to facilitate a swift departure for the Nigerian and get Conte’s dream striker.

The deal interests Napoli once more after failing to reach an agreement to sell Osimhen to Paris Saint-Germain despite the player having a deal agreed for personal terms.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea withdrew from the deal for the former Lille star early in the summer due to the cost of the transfer as they aim to maintain the league's profit and sustainability rules.

Why PSG cooled interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng reported on why PSG cooled interest in Osimhen despite having an agreement with the striker over personal terms on a five-year contract worth €14 million per year.

PSG boss Luis Enrique was said to have been pivotal in the deal stalling as he is not convinced the striker is not suited to his style of play and would instead work with Randal Kolo Muani or Goncalo Ramos.

