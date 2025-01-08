Antonio Conte opted for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku to Napoli amid the imminent departure of Victor Osimhen

The Belgian attacker has since faced a barrage of criticism, especially when his performance is compared to Osimhen's

A report detailing the reason why Antonio Conte opted for Lukaku to replace the Nigerian striker has surfaced

The summer of 2024 marked a significant shift at Italian Serie A club Napoli, as Victor Osimhen departed, and Romelu Lukaku was brought in as his replacement.

The Belgian forward, signed from Chelsea to fill the void left by the influential Nigerian, has faced heavy criticism, with many questioning whether he possesses the quality to live up to Osimhen's legacy.

Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Conte during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 29, 2024. Image: Photo Agency.

On numerous occasions, media pundits and stakeholders have called for Lukaku’s departure, even challenging Antonio Conte's decision to sign him when other, more prolific options were available.

However, amid the ongoing backlash, a recent report has emerged, shedding light on the reasons behind the 55-year-old manager's choice to bring Lukaku in as Osimhen's successor.

Why Conte opted for Lukaku as Osimhen's replacement

According to a report courtesy of Tutto Napoli, Conte opted for Lukaku due to the special relationship the duo shared in the past.

The report details that despite the heavy criticism of the manager's choice of Lukaku, Conte stood firm and continued to show faith in the forward.

"Conte wanted and protected him because he knows how much Romelu can give to Napoli in this new phase of renaissance.

The two look for each other from a distance during the games: a question of glances, of the energy they can give each other. And in the last celebrations, Romelu looked for Antonio's eyes—to rejoice together, to thank him, and to confirm that now he is ready to take Napoli and aim for the maximum."

Truly, Conte has never passed up the opportunity to defend Lukaku to the press.

Despite the forward only finding the back of the net seven times in his 19 appearances, according to data courtesy of Fotmob, Lukaku aims to rediscover his form. He recently found the back of the net in the Serie A clash against Fiorentina.

The forward's goal-scoring feat, however, appears a far cry from the rather impressive numbers Osimhen has continued to record.

The highly sought-after Nigerian forward has been involved in 17 goals in just 16 appearances for his current club, Galatasaray. Osimhen is expected to permanently depart Napoli when the summer 2025 transfer window commences.

Osimhen responds to Napoli chief

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Osimhen has responded to the words of Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, who slammed the forward for his decision to reject a transfer to Manchester United.

The marquee Nigerian striker explained that he had promised to complete the current season with Galatasaray and was not keen on breaking his promise to the Istanbul outfit.

The 26-year-old appears to have developed a strong affection for the Yellow and Reds, and swirling talks of the possibility of him extending his stay at the club have continued to emerge.

