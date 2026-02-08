The Saudi Pro League has reportedly identified two possible replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has refused to play in protest since the end of the transfer window

Ronaldo is protesting the lack of investment in Al-Nassr as other rivals strengthen their squad in January

Saudi Pro League officials have reportedly identified two possible replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo as the player continues his strike.

Ronaldo has missed two matches for Al-Nassr against Al-Riyadh and Al-Ittihad since the end of the January transfer window in Saudi Arabia on February 2, 2026.

In Ronaldo's absence, Al-Nassr defeated Al-Riyadh 1-0 away from home, while the Knights of Najd scored a 2-0 home victory over Al-Ittihad.

The former Manchester United star refused to play as he laments the lack of investment in Al-Nassr as other rivals and title contenders strengthen their squads.

According to GB News, Ronaldo’s anger was reportedly set off by Karim Benzema’s transfer from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal to heat up the title race.

Al-Hilal sit one point ahead of Al-Nassr, and the Blues added an experienced forward, who netted a hat-trick on his debut to their squad in January.

Saudi identifies Ronaldo’s replacement

The Saudi Pro League released a statement informing Ronaldo of the autonomy of clubs after his reported anger at the lack of investment in Al-Nassr.

The league has reportedly moved to replace Ronaldo after missing a second match, as they are out to establish that no player is bigger than the league, as noted by iNews.

A source close to the league, speaking via Mirror UK, has confirmed that two players are on the league’s radar to replace Ronaldo if his actions continue.

“With other big names leaving, we will look at lots of other marquee names in the summer. Mohamed Salah and Bruno Fernandes would be the perfect picks. Salah, especially, given he would attract an Arab audience as a Muslim,” the source said.

“Either of those coming in, along with that younger talent, would be huge for us. And really soften any Ronaldo blow.”

SPFL had attempted to sign both players in previous windows but failed, with Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United holding on to their star players.

Al-Ittihad had tried to sign Salah twice, including a £150 million offer in the summer of 2023, which the Premier League champions swiftly rejected.

The Yellows have made two other attempts, which were again rejected, but with Salah's recent outburst against Arne Slot, it could open the door for his move.

Al-Hilal made a £85 million move to sign Fernandes, but the Portuguese international rejected the £700,000 net salary and committed his future to the Red Devils. He continues to be a transfer target.

Ronaldo eyes Inter Miami move

