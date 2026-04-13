An African player has reportedly died following an armed robbery incident on Sunday, April 12

The attack on the team bus occurred while the club was travelling to honour a Premier League match

Fans have reacted to his death as the police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators

The African football community has been thrown into mourning following the death of Berekum Chelsea forward Dominic Frimpong.

The tragic incident occurred as Berekum Chelsea were returning from their away match against FC Samartex in the Ghana Premier League in Samreboi on Sunday, April 12.

The Blues had just suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in their Week 29 encounter when their journey home turned into a nightmare.

Berekum Chelsea forward Dominic Frimpong passes away following an armed robbery attack on the team bus on April 12, 2026. Photo by: @TouchlineX.

Source: Twitter

Club confirms attack on Bibiani road

Berekum Chelsea confirmed that the team bus was attacked by heavily armed men along the Bibiani-Goaso road near Ahyiresu.

In an official statement, the club revealed that the robbers blocked their path, forcing the driver to reverse while players fled into the nearby bush for safety.

The statement also added that an injured player was rushed to a nearby hospital and is awaiting transfer to a regional medical facility. The statement read:

"On our way back to Berekum from Samreboi, our team bus was attacked by a group of armed robbers who blocked the road to prevent our passage.

"Masked men welding guns and assault riffles shooting at our bus as the driver tried to reverse. The players and staff fled into nearby bushes to take cover.

"Unfortunately, one of our players is badly injured and is receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital, waiting to be transferred to the regional hospital.

"We are grateful to the police patrol team for its rapid response, sports journalist who quickly disseminated the information, the town of Ashiresu which provided temporary shelter for our players and officials of Bibiani Gold," per Al Jazeera.

Berekum Chelsea applauded the President of the Ghana Football Association and well-wishers for their tremendous support during the incident.

Berekum Chelsea star Dominic Frimpong previously played for Aduana FC and Attram De Visser before his death. Photo by: @ShabanMo9.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police authorities has launched a manhunt for the attackers, who fled the scene following the robbery.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the armed robbery incident. Read them below:

@Uglybwoigram said:

"I am a Ghanaian and I can tell you for a fact that this incident could have been prevented.

"Traveling at night is super dangerous and with most clubs in Europe, the team would camp the players at a hostel and travel the next day. But our Ghana clubs can’t do that because they don’t have the funds.

This is not the first time, road accidents have been reported on several occasions and nothing has been done. But now Dominic is gone, someone’s son and family member, and all this is because he wanted to play football."

@YoungMo18209629 wrote:

"And like that a gent. Is gone, who knows could have been one of the greatest, but not possible anymore. May God help us all. 🤲"

@ALmediaSports added:

"RIP Dominic Frimpong 💔

"Heartbreaking loss for such a young talent. Condolences to his family and Berekum Chelsea."

Footballer killed during shooting

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fast-rising footballer, Tomas Bustamante, has tragically died after being shot twice in Chile on Tuesday, March 4.

The player was reportedly left outside a medical facility by four unidentified men who quickly fled the scene.

Source: Legit.ng