Opta supercomputer has predicted the potential winner of the 2025/26 English Premier League

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the 2026 Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on March 22

Gunners and the Citizen will not be in action till next month due to the international break

Opta’s supercomputer has updated its Premier League predictions after Arsenal FC suffered a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the final of the 2025/26 Carabao Cup on Sunday, March 22.

The Gunners arrived at Wembley Stadium aiming to keep their quadruple hopes alive, having reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League while also leading the Premier League standings.

Nico O'Reilly, a Manchester City academy graduate, scored a brace to extend Arsenal’s trophy drought.

Rodri and Declan Rice during the 2026 Carabao Cup Final match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Opta predicts Premier League winner

Opta supercomputer has maintained that Arsenal are still the favourites to clinch the Premier League trophy this season.

The Gunners were given 97.55% chance to win their first league title since 2004 with seven games to go for the North London side.

After the international break, the Gunners will travel to face Southampton in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on April 4, before facing Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League quarterfinal three days later.

Meanwhile, Opta has given Manchester City a 2.45% chance of winning the Premier League title with eight matches remaining, while other teams are rated at 0.00%.

Pep Guardiola will lead the Citizens to face Liverpool FC in the FA Cup quarter-finals on April 4 and 12, before taking on Arsenal in the Premier League.

Opta supercomputer tips Arsenal to win the 2025/26 Premier League. Photo by: Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal players withdraw from international duties

Six Arsenal players have withdrawn from international duty after their defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, per BBC.

Defender Gabriel Magalhaes pulled out of Brazil’s squad for upcoming matches against France and Croatia in the United States, with the Brazilian FA confirming he complained of pain in his right knee.

William Saliba also withdrew from the France squad due to a left ankle injury. He has been replaced by Maxence Lacroix of Crystal Palace, who receives his first call-up.

Eberechi Eze, initially named in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, has been replaced by Harvey Barnes after missing the final with a calf injury sustained in the win over Bayer Leverkusen.

Leandro Trossard, who featured for 82 minutes against Manchester City, will also miss international duty, with Belgium scheduled to face the USA and Mexico.

They join Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino, who were already confirmed absentees before the final.

Odegaard and Timber failed to recover in time and will not link up with the Norway and Netherlands squads respectively, while Merino has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Rice sends message to Arsenal fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that England international Declan Rice has promised Arsenal fans that the team would finish the 2025/26 season stronger.

The 27-year-old applauded the fans of the club for their consistent support despite not winning major trophies in the last few years.

Source: Legit.ng